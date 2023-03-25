Traders fined in Faridpur for selling meat in violation of price list

FARIDPUR, Mar 24: A mobile court in a drive fined several traders on different charges, including selling beef without following the price fixed by the government, at kitchen markets in Faridpur town on Friday.





Assistant Director of Consumer Rights Protection Department Md Sohel Sheikh conducted the drive at Purvakhabaspur, Chunaghata Beribadh Bazar, Khan Agro and Naim Enterprises this morning.







During the drive, the mobile court fined four traders Tk 9,000 for not having a price list, selling meat in an unhygienic environment, and not providing purchase and sale receipts to the customers. �UNB