

Rohingya repatriation running at a snail’s pace



The impressive flip side of the process, still remaining undone, shall include that there will be no longer a further addition to the existing size of the Bhasanchar Camp in Noakhali. This can be an inn of their necessity to candid people of greater Noakhali in order to emulate a fair humanitarian re-modelling in light of a sustained socio-economic development.



With the rising fund-constraint amid Covid-2019, Russia-Ukraine invasion, and radical political and paradigm shift in Britain, the Rohingya issue is hardening the burden of the rehabilitation-cost with the government on the country and the economy.



United Nations (UN), its associate entities including UNHCR and UNFPA and big humanitarian nations, such Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Switzerland have shown an endured affinity at the repatriation initiative. With the unabated-exercise of unhealthy geopolitics, a sceptical crisis has newly been floated in Myanmar, creating an abstract political clue for neighbouring India and other nations for making the Bangladesh Political Leadership to seek international aid of hegemony. The foreign policy of Bangladesh is playing its role according to the standard.



But the unwanted border tension with Myanmar is entering into no-cessation. It has been no effective step over the last seven years of the Rohingya exodus to make out a process aiming at addressing the matter in pursuit of global peace. Bandarban and greater Chattogram embodying mostly the coastal-sea region, where the shore, nature and ecology hold assembly of humanity between the Bengal localities and that of the Bay of Bengal, have, as if, been into an endless life-crisis.

Bangladesh has been facing Rohingya migration problem since 1992. The revolved crisis has, so far, been intensified into the current greater crisis, needing an ever-farsighted political sagacity in favour of a fair go-back.



In the meantime, as observed so far, the joint-advocacy-diplomacy cap is experiencing the depleting economic value of the cost of the rehabilitation.



Presently, Bangladesh is facing a rising hardship in affording the rehabilitation a longer. The international funding for Rohingyas is decreasing. Some local NGOs are providing humanitarian assistance to the Rohingyas. Since the beginning of the Rohingya intrusion, Bangladesh government has been facing external pressures in various forms.



The severe threat is lying with the pollination-menace of these refugees: it is the shocking example, if the rate of camp-to-camp births is taken into account; almost all fertile Rohingya women were carrying or started carrying after being forced out. Identities of new children need to be confirmed. The newly launched strategic family planning scheme by the government involving UNFPA should be effectively implemented.



Terrorist groups including ARSA (Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army) and other robbery gangs are active in Rohingya camps. Regular patrolling and surveillance cannot be strengthened.





Bangladesh is facing an untold trouble, drenched in geo-political kleptocracy, in handling the increasing number of Rohingya citizens: but, the repatriation of the Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar has been facing a snail's pace! An unflinching effort at the diplomatic-level is in dire need of an absolute political clout. People from the general section are of the assumption that it is a-precarious-process-crisis, still halting the repatriation talk: a-very-sharp observation is also remaining the uttered due, whether the circulation speed of Rohingya news, event or clash, is corresponding similarly with that of the running advocacy-level negotiation in regard of the repatriating deal.



The impressive flip side of the process - still remaining undone - shall include that there will be no longer a further fluffing to the existing size of the Bhasanchar Camp in Noakhali. This can be an inn of their necessity to candid people of greater Noakhali in order to emulate a fair humanitarian re-modelling in light of a sustained socio-economic development.



With the rising fund-constraint amid Covid-2019, Russia-Ukraine invasion, and radical political and paradigm shift in Britain, the Rohingya matter is hardening its hold of burden of the rehabilitation-cost with the government on the country, and on its economy.



United Nations (UN), its associate entities including UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) and UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) and big humanitarian nations, such Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland have shown the endured affinity to the repatriation effort; with the unabated-exercise of unhealthy geo-politics, a sceptical crisis has newly been floated in Myanmar, creating an abstract political clue for neighbouring India and other nations for making the Bangladesh Political Leadership to seek international aid: the foreign policy of Bangladesh is playing its role according to the national standard. But the unwanted border tension with Myanmar is entering into no-cessation.



Bangladesh has been facing Rohingya migration problem since a time of un-accounted in the history. But it came into view worldwide with the latest appearing by 2017. The revolved crisis has, so far, got intensified into the current greater crisis, necessitating an ever-farsighted political sagacity in favour of a fair 'go-back'.



As observed so far, the joint-advocacy-diplomacy cap between Bangladesh and Myanmar is experiencing the depleting economic value of the rehabilitation cost.



None came to see the Rohingya without very personal interests. None came to make remark without individual benefits.



The international funding for the Rohingya is decreasing. Some local NGOs are carrying out their humanitarian services in a faded spirit.



Hopefully, enough feed, clothe and housing are being provided to the Rohingya.



The ill-mass media approach is halting the Rohingya repatriation deal in a sacrosanct manner. This systematic and hired media exaggeration, devoid of realty and true-to-fact, is impeding the official deal in making a level-playing field to this end. These are disturbing both for the government diplomacy and for those who are truly acting to send back the displaced Rohingya citizens through a fair process.



The case of Rohingya repatriation is not merely lying with the Myanmar Military. It has been the integral part of the global peace-making; disturbing emergence of newer refugees is also creeping up menace worldwide.



In the meantime, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) has relentlessly been working to make their firm operational position in Myanmar. Their try is going on to woo global hold.



ARSA Leader Ataullah-abu Ammar Jununi said, "I'm working for over three decades for liberation of the Rohingya. They were used by British in agriculture. They were traded off by Arabs� there are 30-lakh Rohingya Muslims in different parts of the world� and a 10-lakh in Bangladesh." He came up with the disclosure while speaking to a Dhaka's Tv Channel (Jamuna) recently.



United Nations (UN), its associate entities including UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) and UNFPA (United Nations Population Fund) and big humanitarian nations, such as Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland have shown their endured affinity at the repatriation proceeding; with the unabated-exercise of unhealthy geo-politics, a sceptical crisis has newly been floated in Myanmar, creating an abstract political clue for neighbouring India and other nations for making the Bangladesh Political Leadership to seek international aid: the foreign policy of Bangladesh is playing its role according to its ceiled national standard.



But the unwanted border tension with Myanmar is entering into no-fading-off. There has been no effective step over the last seven years of the Rohingya exodus in staggering-scale since 2017 to make out the proposed process aiming at addressing the matter of negotiation in pursuit of global peace. Bandarban and greater Chattogram embodying mostly the coastal-region, where the shore, nature and ecology hold assembly of humanity between the Bengal localities and that of the Bay of Bengal, have, as if, been into an endless life-crisis.

Reportedly, enough feed, clothe and housing are being provided to the Rohingya in Bhasanchar and Cox's Bazar camps.

The writer is with the Daily Observer





