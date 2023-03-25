Video
Rising commodity prices leading to more drop-out children

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Harun Ar- Rashid Mamun

Bangladesh has been facing a daunting challenge in recent times, with a surge in the prices of daily commodities affecting the lives of millions of its citizens, particularly the poor. The situation has resulted in a considerable burden on the parents to provide for their families, and as a result, many are unable to bear the cost of their children's education. In turn, this has led to an alarming rise in child labor and dropout rates, both in rural and urban areas, posing a severe threat to the future of the country's youth.

The situation is particularly dire in rural areas, where poverty rates are higher, and education access is limited. Children in these areas are often employed in agriculture, fishing, and other labour-intensive sectors, working long hours for low wages alongside their parents.

However, the problem is not limited to rural areas alone. In urban areas, where most of the country's garment factories are located, many workers face similar challenges. Garment factories employ around 4 million workers, making it the largest industrial sector in the country. However, despite the high demand for workers, the conditions and pay are often inadequate, and many workers live below the poverty line. According to a survey by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), the average monthly income for a garment worker is 10,000 BDT (approximately 118 USD), well below the minimum wage of 16,000 BDT (approximately 189 USD) set by the government.

The impact of the rising commodity prices on the education of garment workers' children has been particularly harsh. Many of these workers live in slums, where access to quality education is scarce. Even when their children do attend school, the quality of education is often sub-standard, with overcrowded classrooms, inadequate infrastructure, and underpaid teachers. As a result, children of garment workers often drop out of school early to supplement their family income, working in low-paying jobs or helping out in the factories themselves.

The consequences of child labour and dropout rates are severe and long-lasting. Children who are pulled out of school early are more likely to remain in low-paying and insecure jobs as adults, further perpetuating the cycle of poverty. They are also at a higher risk of exploitation and abuse, including human trafficking and forced labour.

The Bangladesh government has taken some steps to address the issue, such as implementing laws against child labour and providing cash transfers to poor families. However, more steps need to be taken to address the root causes of the problem, such as reducing the cost of living and providing access to quality education.

One potential solution is to increase investment in the education sector, particularly in rural areas. This can involve building more schools and providing better infrastructure, such as roads and transportation, to ensure that children can attend school. The government can also provide financial incentives to families to encourage them to send their children to school, such as cash transfers or scholarships.

In addition, there needs a greater focus on improving the conditions and pay for workers in sectors such as agriculture and garment manufacturing. This can involve setting minimum wages that are livable and providing better working conditions, such as access to healthcare and safe working environments. By doing so, workers can earn a decent income, reducing the need for their children to work and enabling them to afford the cost of education.

Moreover, addressing the issue of rising commodity prices requires a multi-pronged approach, involving both short-term and long-term solutions. In the short term, the government can provide subsidies for essential commodities, such as food and fuel, to ensure that families can afford them. In the long term, efforts can be made to increase domestic production and reduce dependence on imports, which can help to stabilize prices.

In conclusion, the rising commodity prices in Bangladesh have had a severe impact on the education of children, particularly those from poor families. Child labour and dropout rates have increased, posing a significant threat to the future of the country's youth. To address the issue, there needs to be a greater focus on improving access to education, providing better working conditions and pay for workers, and implementing both short-term and long-term solutions to address the root causes of the problem.

The writer is a Fellow of Teach For Bangladesh and a student of the BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BRAC IED), Bangladesh


