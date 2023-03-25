Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Biden discusses trade, migration challenges in Canada

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

OTTAWA, Mar 24: US President Joe Biden was set to meet Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address Canada's parliament, amid reports that a deal has been struck on managing undocumented migration across the neighbors' long border.

Trade, Canada's anemic defense spending, and a potential international force to stabilize troubled Haiti were expected to headline the agenda.

As Biden flew from Washington late Thursday, there were reports that another hot button issue in the otherwise smooth relationship had been resolved through a deal to clamp down on undocumented migration by asylum seekers passing through the United States into Canada.

According to The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, Canada will be able to stop illegal migrants at the Roxham Road crossing point on the frontier between New York state and Quebec.

The flow of migrants there has been a source of irritation in Canadian domestic politics, much as it is in Washington concerning illegal entries across the US-Mexico border.

The reports said that Canada has agreed in return to take in some 15,000 asylum seekers from Latin America through legal channels, a move that will ease the pressure on the southern US border.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden discusses trade, migration challenges in Canada
Bordeaux town hall set on fire in France pension protests UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of ‘summary executions’ of prisoners
LHC extends Imran’s protective bail in 5 cases till March 27
Sunak stresses ‘democratic values’ in talks with Netanyahu
Moscow trip seen as a win for ‘big brother’ Xi
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
French unions dig in after Macron defends pension reform
China holds 'upper hand' in Russian gas exports


Latest News
Dhaka's air quality still 'unhealthy' this morning
7 held with 56-kg hemp in Cumilla
Genocide Day today, one-minute blackout from 10:30pm-10:31
Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
Seven institutions fined Tk 11.5 lakh in city
Genocide Day to be observed on Saturday
US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo Zulkarnain's brother
FM chairs plenary session of UN Water Conference
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Most Read News
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
ChatGPT: A boon or a bane for education?
Bangladesh reports three more Covid cases
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
Mbappe promises not to change after being handed France captaincy
Man killed in road accident in Sreemangal
Kazi Irteza Hasan, 3 others chargesheeted
Woman dies after being hit by traffic sergeant's motorcycle
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft