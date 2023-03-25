LHC extends Imran’s protective bail in 5 cases till March 27

LAHORE, Mar 24: The Lahore High Court on Friday extended PTI Chairman Imran Khan's protective bail till March 27 in five cases registered against him in Islamabad, including two for "vandalism" at the judicial complex and high court.





The former premier had been granted protective bail in the five cases on March 17 when he secured protective bail in a total of nine.





Today, a two-member bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Anwaar Hussain heard Imran's plea for an extension in his protective bail. Imran was represented by Barrister Salman Safdar.





A video posted by the PTI showed Imran, who has appeared before the courts in the past alongside a horde of supporters, arriving at the LHC with his security team and a few workers jogging alongside his vehicle in the rain. His security team shielded him with bulletproof vests as he disembarked and made his way inside.





As he arrived outside the courtroom, Imran was asked by a reporter whether he thought the Election Commission of Pakistan's deferral of the Punjab elections to October would be struck down by the Supreme Court.





"The law of the jungle is prevailing here," he added.





"If the ECP decision is not quashed, how will elections take place in October?" he responded. "In this way, they can say they don't have any money."At the outset of the hearing, Imran's lawyer Barrister Safdar said that his client "stood outside the judicial complex for 40 minutes to get bail in these cases.� �DAWN