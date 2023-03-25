Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Sunak stresses ‘democratic values’ in talks with Netanyahu

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

LONDON, Mar 24: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised the need to protect "democratic values" in a Downing Street meeting Friday with his under-fire Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the UK leader's office said.
  
Netanyahu arrived in London after weeks of escalating protests in Israel over his government's judicial reform programme, which would increase politicians' power over the courts and critics argue is a threat to democracy.

Some of Israel's allies abroad, including the leaders in the United States and Germany, have raised concerns about the controversial overhaul but the UK had remained silent on the subject.

Sunak "stressed the importance of upholding the democratic values that underpin our relationship, including in the proposed judicial reforms in Israel", a Downing Street spokesperson said in a summary of the two leaders' meeting.

Hundreds of protesters, many holding Israeli flags and placards critical of Netanyahu, rallied outside the gates to the street to heckle his arrival.

Some shouted "shame" in Hebrew as Sunak greeted the country's veteran leader at the door of 10 Downing Street.

They had erected the letters of the word "democracy" on nearby Whitehall, while wielding signs accusing Netanyahu of dragging Israel towards "dictatorship".

"It's important to be here because maybe at some point they won't have the right to protest in Israel," Dana Drori, a mother-of-two in her 30s, told AFP at the protest, alongside her young daughters.

"It's anger, it's sadness," she said of her emotions. "It's just hard to believe it's becoming a dictatorship."

In a televised address hours before departing for London, Netanyahu pledged to restore unity within his increasingly fractured country, but gave little away about how he would do that while still pursuing the reforms.

The UK government had released few details about Netanyahu's two-day visit.

It comes days after the two countries signed a wide-ranging "2030 roadmap" agreement, which London said "will drive our bilateral relationship forward" as it looks to strike a post-Brexit free trade deal.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed "the UK and Israel's significant concern about Iran's destabilising activity" and the risk of "nuclear proliferation" posed by its atomic programme, Downing Street said.

They also talked about the war in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East, its statement noted.

Sunak "expressed his solidarity with Israel in the face of terrorist attacks in recent months" while noting unspecified actions risked "undermining efforts" towards a two-state solution with the Palestinians, it added.

"He encouraged all efforts to de-escalate, particularly ahead of the upcoming religious holidays."

Netanyahu is also set to meet hardline interior minister Suella Braverman -- who has herself faced stinging criticism over contentious UK plans to deter asylum-seekers -- to discuss countering global terrorism.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden discusses trade, migration challenges in Canada
Bordeaux town hall set on fire in France pension protests UN accuses Russia, Ukraine forces of ‘summary executions’ of prisoners
LHC extends Imran’s protective bail in 5 cases till March 27
Sunak stresses ‘democratic values’ in talks with Netanyahu
Moscow trip seen as a win for ‘big brother’ Xi
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
French unions dig in after Macron defends pension reform
China holds 'upper hand' in Russian gas exports


Latest News
Dhaka's air quality still 'unhealthy' this morning
7 held with 56-kg hemp in Cumilla
Genocide Day today, one-minute blackout from 10:30pm-10:31
Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
Seven institutions fined Tk 11.5 lakh in city
Genocide Day to be observed on Saturday
US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo Zulkarnain's brother
FM chairs plenary session of UN Water Conference
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Most Read News
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
ChatGPT: A boon or a bane for education?
Bangladesh reports three more Covid cases
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
Mbappe promises not to change after being handed France captaincy
Man killed in road accident in Sreemangal
Kazi Irteza Hasan, 3 others chargesheeted
Woman dies after being hit by traffic sergeant's motorcycle
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], a[email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft