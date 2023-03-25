Video
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

YANGON, Mar 24: Myanmar authorities have arrested around 150 Rohingya suspected of trying to flee to Malaysia, an official told AFP on Friday.

The group of men, women and children was arrested in Thanbyuzayat township in southern Myanmar, the official said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The official did not specify why the group had been arrested, but the Muslim minority faces restrictions on travelling within Myanmar, where rights groups say they live in apartheid-like conditions.

"They were hiding nearby in hilly forest between two villages
We started arresting them since late last night after we got a tip-off," the security source said.

According to initial reports, the group had travelled by boat from western Rakhine state and planned to travel on to Thailand and then Malaysia by road, the official said.

A number of non-Rohingya suspected of trafficking the group were also arrested, and police were looking for around 30 more people, according to the source.

A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighbouring Bangladesh with harrowing stories of murder, rape and arson.

Myanmar is facing genocide accusations at the United Nation's top court following the mass exodus.

Widely viewed in Myanmar as interlopers from Bangladesh, Rohingya are denied citizenship -- along with access to healthcare and education -- and require permission to travel.    �AFP


