Eight char people ford Padma at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Mar 24: People of eight chars of the Padma River in Bagha Upazila of the district are passing the river by walk.





The river portion under the upazila has been dried up this dry season suspending their crossing by ferrying boat. Only few months back, there was water in the river requiring char-dwellers to use boat.







A recent visit found such scene at the Padma River Ghat of Sarakghat area in the upazila.





There are about 18,000 people in eight chars under Chakrajapur Union. They become water-confined in the rainy season. Hundreds of acres of land get into submergence. Erosion turns many families houseless.





Boat is the only option for them for crossing the river in the rainy season. Then many drowning incidents occur in the river. Hundreds of people make their river-crossing with daily essentials by boat.





The visit found the river in the condition of a dead canal.





While walking across the river, a number of women labourers including Sonavan Begum, Anera Begum, Jamena Begum, and Anema Begum of Jotkadirpur Village of Pakuria Union said, "Onions have grown hugely on Padma chars. After finishing the work of lifting onions, we are returning to our houses."





They get Tk 50 each for cutting per maund onion tubes. Anera Begum said, she has cut five maunds and got Tk 250. Her husband Zamir Uddin is sick. "He can't work. So, I have been hapless. I cross the river walking every morning, and do the job of onion leaf-cutting," she added.





Sonavan Begum said, "I communicate by walk regularly. Only few days back, we had to cross by boat."





Kalidaskhali char-dweller Golam Mostafa said, "Strong current in the Padma causes much harm to us than benefits every year. We will have to face flood and erosion in the rainy season. And now in the dry season, farming is hampered. So, we are facing a dual-problem."





Former chairman of Chakrajapur Union Azizul Zam said, "Once boatmen wouldn't dare to ply boat due to deadly waves and growling burbles in the river. Even fishermen didn't dare to run their fishing boat. Now the Padma River has been turned into a narrow canal. Its vast chest is looking desert and having crop fields."





Chakrajapur Union Chairman Bablu Dewan said, the distance from Kheyaghat (ferrying station) of Sarakghat is about four kilometre from Chakrajapur; only two months back, thousands of people would cross the river by boat for going to Sadar Upazila on different business necessities; but in a span of two months, the Padma has turned a sandy canal, compelling char-dwellers to make passing by walk.