Poor people get food items in Khagrachhari, Munshiganj

Food items were distributed among the poor people in Ramgarh Upazila of Khagrachhari and Sreenagar Upazila of Munshiganj in two days on the occasion of the holy Ramadan.





RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) distributed food items among the helpless people in Ramgarh Upazila of the district on Thursday on the occasion of holy Ramadan.





Ramgarh 43 BGB Zone Captain Lt Col Hafizur Rahman was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme held at Ramgarh Zone Sadar in the morning.





At the programme, Lieutenant Colonel Hafizur Rahman said, "We are helping the underprivileged people along with peace, harmony, development and border protection."





At that time, Ramgarh Zone Assistant Director Raju Ahmed, various BGB officials and BGB members were also present.





MUNSHIGANJ: Iftar items and and cash were distributed among more than 600 helpless families in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.





On the occasion of the holy Ramadan, these iftar items were distributed at Purba Atpara Dhali Bari under Atpara Union in the morning under the initiative of Famous General Hospital.





Dhaka City South Awami League (AL) Organizing Secretary Golam Sarwar Kabir inaugurated the distribution programme in the morning.





Famous General Hospital Managing Director Yunus Sheikh presided over the programme where Atpara Union Parishad Chairman Fazlur Rahman and Union AL General Secretary Zakir Hossain, among others, were also present at that time.