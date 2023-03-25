Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five get life term in murder cases in Meherpur, Laxmipur

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced five people to life-term of imprisonment in different murder cases in two districts- Meherpur and Laxmipur. 

MEHERPUR: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced two people to life-term in jail for killing a man in Gangni Upazila in 2017.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ripoti Kumar Biswas passed the verdict.

The condemned convicts are: Malek Joarder, 60, and his son Alamgir Hossain, 35, residents of Sholotaka Village in the upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail, said Additional Public Prosecutor Kazi Shahidul Haque.

According to the prosecution, on May 25 in 2017, the convicts hacked the then union parishad member Kamal Hossain to death in a broad day light at Sholotaka Village under Gangni Upazila over previous enmity.

Following the murder, nephew of the deceased Faruk Hossain filed a case with Gangni Police Station (PS) accusing 12 people. Later on, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

After taking depositions of the witnesses, the court delivered the verdict on Thursday. The court also acquitted the rest of the accused from the case.

LAXMIPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three persons to life-term of rigorous imprisonment for killing a farmer in 2016.

District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam passed the verdict.

The convicts are: Sirajul Islam, his brother Md Masum, and Bhulu Mia. All of them are residents of Tumchar Village in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.

The court also acquitted five others as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

According to the prosecution, deceased Ruhul Amin and the convicts had a longstanding dispute over a piece of land. On March 1, 2016, when Ruhul went out of his house for performing his prayer at noon, the convicts obstructed his way and beat up Ruhul with stick, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, local rescued the injured, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital. 

A case was filed against nine people on the same day in this regard. Public prosecutor of the court Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight char people ford Padma at Bagha
Poor people get food items in Khagrachhari, Munshiganj
Five get life term in murder cases in Meherpur, Laxmipur
Watermelon yield brings smile to Khulna growers
11 people murdered in seven districts
Traders asked to keep commodity prices stable in Khulna
153 shops burnt in M’singh, Bandarban
Lightning kills fisherman in Sunamganj


Latest News
Dhaka's air quality still 'unhealthy' this morning
7 held with 56-kg hemp in Cumilla
Genocide Day today, one-minute blackout from 10:30pm-10:31
Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
Seven institutions fined Tk 11.5 lakh in city
Genocide Day to be observed on Saturday
US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo Zulkarnain's brother
FM chairs plenary session of UN Water Conference
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Most Read News
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
ChatGPT: A boon or a bane for education?
Bangladesh reports three more Covid cases
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
Mbappe promises not to change after being handed France captaincy
Man killed in road accident in Sreemangal
Kazi Irteza Hasan, 3 others chargesheeted
Woman dies after being hit by traffic sergeant's motorcycle
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft