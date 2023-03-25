Watermelon yield brings smile to Khulna growers KHULNA, Mar 24: Watermelon growers in four coastal districts of the divisional region are happy over bumper production and satisfactory price of their produce at local markets.





According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Khulna, this season, the watermelon has been cultivated on over 14, 000 hectares (ha) of land in these districts.







Favourable weather, irrigation facilities, adequate fertiliser, and full support from the DAE are the main factors that helped achieve the bumper yield of the popular summer fruit, said Faridul Hasan, deputy director of the DAE.





This season, growers are expecting to make a profit of over Tk over 100 crore, he added.







A visit on Sunday found growers of Dacope Upazila picking watermelon, and loading these onto truck, pickup van, and trawler for sending the fruit to Dhaka, Jashore, Khulna, Satkhira, Pirojpur, Bagerhat, Gopalganj, and other districts of the country.





"I cultivated watermelon on one acre of land this year at a cost of Tk 40,000. Already I have sold watermelon from 50 decimals at Tk 1.20 lakh," said Ranjit Roy, grower of Bajua Village at Dacope.







"I hope to sell more watermelon worth Tk 2 lakh," he added.





The fruit weighing around five kilograms is selling at Tk 250-300 this year against last year's Tk 200- 225, said Mrittunjoy Roy, grower of Jharvanga Village under Batiaghata Upazila.





This year, early rain helped achieve bumper yielding; so, the watermelon's size has been good while the colour is also brighter, he added.





Many farmers had to count additional production cost to check pest attack; in the last year, watermelon production was less by 20 per cent less compared to current season's due to rain.





In the peak season, wholesale traders from different areas including Dhaka come to Khulna region, mostly Dumuria, Dacope, and Batiaghata upazilas to purchase watermelons.