11 people murdered in seven districts

A total of 11 people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in seven districts- Patuakhali, Natore, Jamalpur, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Cox's Bazar and Sirajganj, recently.





BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Two schoolboys were allegedly hacked to death over previous enmity in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.





The deceased were identified as Maruf, 15, son of Bablu, and Nafis, 15, son of Miraj Mostofa, residents of Pangashia Village under Surzamoni Union in the upazila. Both of them were the tenth graders at Indrakul High School of the upazila.





According to local sources, some students of class nine of Indrakul High School including Raihan Kazi, Hasibul Kazi, Saikat and Naeem had locked into an altercation with tenth graders Siam, Enamul and Nafis at a waz mahfil (religious gathering) held in Pangasia Village a few days back.





Following this, Raihan and Hasibul called Siam, Enamul and Nafis at Pangasia Bridge of the village under Surzamani Union of the upazila at around 5 pm after school period and one stage, they along with their cohorts allegedly stabbed the trio, leaving them critically injured.





The injured were rescued and taken to Bauphal Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Maruf and Nafis to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) as their condition deteriorated further. Later on, they were declared dead by the on-duty doctor at the SBMCH on their arrival.





Being informed, police visited the scene.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bauphal Police Station (PS) Al-Amin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.





NATORE: Three persons including a woman were murdered in separate incidents in Sadar, Lalpur and Gurudaspur upazilas of the district recently.





A man was shot to death by miscreants in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.





The deceased was identified as Farhad Khandaker, 32, a resident of Hazratpur area under the upazila.





According to police, a group of miscreants swooped on Farhad when he was returning home at around 1am and opened fire on him. Farhad died on the spot.





After finding no trace of Farhad till 1am, his wife Lutfunnahar went out to look for him and found his blood-stained body on Hazratpur Government Primary School premises.





Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and informed the matter to police.





Natore Sadar PS OC Abul Kalam confirmed the incident.





Meanwhile, a woman was beaten to death by her opponents following a land dispute in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.





The incident took place in Borbori Village under Arbab Union of the upazila.





The deceased was identified as Asia Begum, 65, wife of Freedom Fighter Safayet Ullah, a resident of the area.







Police and local sources said Safayet Ullah had a longstanding dispute with one Bakkar Ali of the village over a land.





On Tuesday, sons of Safayet Ullah went to the disputed land to cultivate crops. At that time, Bakkar Ali resisted them.





Following this, the two groups were locked in a clash.





Asia Begum was mercilessly beaten as she came forward to save sons.







Critically injured Asia was rescued and taken to Lalpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.





Lalpur PS Inspector Zalal Uddin confirmed the incident.







Meanwhile, a man was hacked to death by his rivals over previous enmity in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on March 14.





The deceased was identified as Helal Sarder, 38, son of late Sakhawat Sarder, a resident of Khamarnachakaida Moholla in the upazila.





Local sources said a group of miscreants equipped with local weapons attacked on Helal Sarder in front of Tranklory Covered Van Shamik Office at Chanchkaira Bazar under Gurudaspur Sadar Upazila, and hacked him mercilessly, leaving the man critically injured.





Helal's younger brother Shishir Sarder, 23, was also injured at that time as he came forward to save his brother.





Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Helal dead and referred Shishir to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for better treatment.







Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the law enforcers arrested a man, named Md Toha Jamadar, in this connection.





Gurudaspur PS OC Md Abdul Matin confirmed the incident.







GOPALGANJ: A man, who was injured by the bullets of police in a clash centring Latifpur Union Parishad (UP) election in Sadar Upazila of the district recently, died at a private hospital in Dhaka.







Deceased Yamin Sheikh, 35, son of Razzak Sheikh, was a resident of Char Manikdah Village under Latifpur UP in the upazila.







It was known that a clash took place in front of Char Manikdah Government Primary School Centre in between the supporters of three defeated members and police after the UP election result got published on Monday evening. The clash left at least 25 people including 10 members of police injured.







Of the injured, Yasin was admitted to BN Hospital in Dhaka, where he succumbed to his injuries at dawn on Tuesday.





SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was murdered in Sarishabari Upazila of the district recently.





Police recovered his body from the Subarnakhali River under Boyra Bridge in Pogaldigha Union of the upazila on March 15 last.







The deceased was identified as Swadhin Mia, 28, son of late Abdul Jalil Khan, a resident of Majalia Khanbari Village under Doail Union in the upazila.







Police suspect that he might have been killed by a group of auto-rickshaw snatchers earlier on the night.







Sarishabari PS OC Muhammad Mohobbat Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.





CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A teenage boy was slaughtered by miscreants in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district recently.





Deceased Miraj Hossain, 14, was the son of Hamidul Islam, a resident of Ranibandar Goruhati area under Nashratpur Union in the upazila. He was a seventh grader at Nashratpur Palli Unnayan Adarsha High School.







Police and local sources said a group of miscreants slaughtered Miraj in Burirsthan adjacent to Khenpara Irrigation Pump under Alokdihi Union at the night of March 14.







Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.





However, the law enforcers arrested five people for interrogation in this connection.





Chirirbandar PS OC Md Bazlur Rashid confirmed the incident.







UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Two Rohingya people were shot to death and another was injured by some miscreants over establishing supremacy at a camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.





The incident took place at Block G-4 of Camp No-13 at around 1pm.





The deceased were identified as Md Rafique, 30, son of Bacha Mia, and Mohammad Rafique, 34, son of Mohammad Hasan, residents of the camp.





Quoting locals, Ukhiya PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a group of 15 to 20 masked miscreants entered the camp and opened fire on them, which left one Rafique dead on the spot and two others critically injured.





Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies, he said.





Later on, police and members of Armed Police Battalion rushed there but the miscreants managed to flee the scene.







Additional police were sent to the scene and the legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.





SIRAJGANJ: Police arrested three youths for their alleged involvement of killing an 11-year-old boy after abduction from Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.





According to their confession, police also recovered the body of Redwan Islam from a field of Potajia Union in the upazila on Monday.





The arrested persons are: Sagar, 18, Nayem, 17, and Sakhawat, 19.





Deceased Redwan Islam was the son of Momirul Islam of Habibullah Nagar Union and a second grader of a local primary school.





According to police sources, the accused abducted Redwan from the backyard of his house on March 17.





They called his father Momirul over mobile phone and asked him to give them Tk 50,000 as ransom.





Momirul sent Tk 10,000 to a bKash account number in that night to save his son but after that the phone was found switched off.





On March 18, Momirul filed a case against three suspected persons with Shahjadpur PS.





Following this, police arrested the accused on Sunday night. Inspector of the PS Abdul Majid confirmed the incident saying that the body of the deceased was sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.







Locals rushed them to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared another Rafique dead and referred the injured one to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.A murder case was filed with the PS against the accused, the official added.