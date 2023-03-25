Traders asked to keep commodity prices stable in Khulna KHULNA, Mar 24: Traders have been asked to keep commodity prices in a tolerable condition during the holy Ramadan as sufficient food grains and essential commodities are sufficiently available in the market now.





They were requested at a view-exchange meeting held with various political figures, businessmen, journalists and civil society leaders at the deputy commissioner's office on Tuesday.





With Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khondokar Yasir Arefin in the chair, representatives of Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), president and general secretaries of different kitchen markets and shopping malls, law-enforcement agencies, government officials and journalists, among others, were present at the meeting.





Leaders of kitchen markets and different business communities are committed to selling essential commodities at a fair price.







The meeting also decided that cow meat will be sold at a price of Taka 700 per kg while goat meat will be sold at a price of Taka 950. Chicken meat will also be sold at a reasonable price, especially broiler chicken.





DC Khondokar Yasir Arefin has said that mobile court has already started to monitor kitchen markets against price hike, food adulteration and wholesalers who will hoard essential commodities at their depot.





The government has taken necessary steps for increasing the imports of consumer goods to stabilize the market with sufficient supply during the month of holy Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr as well.





Besides, the government has instructed the respective persons to ease the opening letters of credit (LCs) for essential commodities in order to keep their prices at a tolerable level during the Ramadan that might begin on March 23 or 24, 2023. Though the import of goods declined slightly in the last few months, it has already bounced back within a short time.





Ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, essential products against LCs opened recently have already come to the market," said Gopi Kishan Mundra, Vice-President of KCCI in Khulna.





While talking with the Daily Observer correspondent, several wholesalers of Khulna said, prices of some essential products have decreased due to high imports.





By opening mobile courts, the law-enforcement agencies have been instructed to monitor and to ensure reasonable prices of daily essential commodities in the kitchen markets.





Government has already taken food friendly programmes for low-income people including OMS and TCB, the DC further said.