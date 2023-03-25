153 shops burnt in M’singh, Bandarban

At least 153 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Bandarban, on Wednesday.





GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Over one hundred shops and dwelling houses were gutted by fire that broke out at Shyamganj Bazar in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





Locals said the fire originated from a shop of one Salam Moral at night. Soon the fire engulfed the adjacent shops and dwelling houses in that area. The estimated cost of the damaged valuables is around Tk 100 crore, claimed the affected.





Gauripur Fire Service Station Officer Md Shahjada said seven units of fire fighters from Mymensingh Sadar, Gouripur, Dhobaura, Purbadhala and Netrakona Sadar rushed to the scene, and doused the flame after three hours.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Fawzia Naznin said over one hundred shops and houses were gutted in the incident. They suspected that the fire might have been originated from the electric short circuit. Administration will take initiatives to provide financial assistance to the victims, the UNO added.







Meanwhile, Lawmaker of Mymensingh Constituency-3 Nazim Uddin, Deputy Commissioner Mostafizar Rahman and Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofazzal Hosen Khan also visited the place.





THANCHI, BANDARBAN: About 53 shops were gutted by fire in Bolibazar area in Thanchi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





Locals said the fire originated in a tea-stall in the market at around 6am, and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.





According to Fire Service, getting information, three units rushed to the scene and took the blaze under control with the help of locals at around 8:30am after frantic efforts.





The officials of Fire Service and Civil Defence said the extent of the damage could not be known yet.