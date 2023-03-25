Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

153 shops burnt in M’singh, Bandarban

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

At least 153 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Bandarban, on Wednesday.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Over one hundred shops and dwelling houses were gutted by fire that broke out at Shyamganj Bazar in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Locals said the fire originated from a shop of one Salam Moral at night. Soon the fire engulfed the adjacent shops and dwelling houses in that area. The estimated cost of the damaged valuables is around Tk 100 crore, claimed the affected.

Gauripur Fire Service Station Officer Md Shahjada said seven units of fire fighters from Mymensingh Sadar, Gouripur, Dhobaura, Purbadhala and Netrakona Sadar rushed to the scene, and doused the flame after three hours.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Fawzia Naznin said over one hundred shops and houses were gutted in the incident. They suspected that the fire might have been originated from the electric short circuit. Administration will take initiatives to provide financial assistance to the victims, the UNO added.

Meanwhile, Lawmaker of Mymensingh Constituency-3 Nazim Uddin, Deputy Commissioner Mostafizar Rahman and Upazila Parishad Chairman Mofazzal Hosen Khan also visited the place.

THANCHI, BANDARBAN: About 53 shops were gutted by fire in Bolibazar area in Thanchi Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Locals said the fire originated in a tea-stall in the market at around 6am, and it soon engulfed the adjoining shops.

According to Fire Service, getting information, three units rushed to the scene and took the blaze under control with the help of locals at around 8:30am after frantic efforts.

The officials of Fire Service and Civil Defence said the extent of the damage could not be known yet.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight char people ford Padma at Bagha
Poor people get food items in Khagrachhari, Munshiganj
Five get life term in murder cases in Meherpur, Laxmipur
Watermelon yield brings smile to Khulna growers
11 people murdered in seven districts
Traders asked to keep commodity prices stable in Khulna
153 shops burnt in M’singh, Bandarban
Lightning kills fisherman in Sunamganj


Latest News
7 held with 56-kg hemp in Cumilla
Genocide Day today, one-minute blackout from 10:30pm-10:31
Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
Seven institutions fined Tk 11.5 lakh in city
Genocide Day to be observed on Saturday
US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo Zulkarnain's brother
FM chairs plenary session of UN Water Conference
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
BNP's movement will continue even in Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
ChatGPT: A boon or a bane for education?
Bangladesh reports three more Covid cases
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
Mbappe promises not to change after being handed France captaincy
Man killed in road accident in Sreemangal
Kazi Irteza Hasan, 3 others chargesheeted
Woman dies after being hit by traffic sergeant's motorcycle
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft