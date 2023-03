SUNAMGANJ, Mar 24: A fisherman was killed by lightning strike in the Tanguar Haor under Tahirpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.





The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, son of late Police Mia, a resident of Lamagaon Village under Dakshin Sreepur Union in the upazila.





Local and the deceased's family sources said thunderbolt struck on Rafiqul while he was fishing in the Tanguar Haor at around 8:30pm, which left him dead on the spot.