Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Integrated fish-vegetable farming benefits farmers in Narail

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

Integrated fish-vegetable farming benefits farmers in Narail

Integrated fish-vegetable farming benefits farmers in Narail

NARAIL, Mar 24: Farmers are benefitting by cultivating fish and vegetable under integrated system in Bhaktdanga Beel of Kalia Upazila in the district.

Hundreds of unemployed people are working in different integrated fish-vegetable farms. Growers are also being supported by the .local agriculture office. They are provided with necessary advice, training, fertiliser, and seeds.

Grower Pradeep Barman of Govinda Nagar at Chhota Kalia is running a- 95 acre farm of fish, watermelon, gourd, cucumber, tomato, and cucumber. Some 20-30 people are working in his farm. He said, there is no risk of financial loss in the early cultivation.

Shibu Podo Roy is cultivating fish and early vegetable, such as cucumber, tomato, watermelon, gourd, and bitter gourd. He has raised his farm on 326 acres, employing over 100 people.

Grower Shibu Podo Barmon has earned a lot of money from his 300- acre farm having watermelon and different vegetables.

Fish and vegetable are sent to Dhaka and other parts of the country. 

There are about 50 fish enclosures involving 40 to 300 acres in the Beel. Some 150-200 labourers are working regularly in these.

Prabir Kumar Biswas, Kalia Upazila agriculture officer, said, under the integrated farming programme, entrepreneurs are benefiting a lot; they are playing a unique role in the nutritional security.

Deepak Kumay Roy. deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension-Narail, said, one-third of the vegetable grown this season is advance species. All these entrepreneurs are of Kalia.

Growers are benefitting by getting higher market prices. Their profit margins are facilitated by the Padma Bridge.

This season a total of 3,095 ha of land have been brought under vegetable against the target of 3,005 ha in Kalia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eight char people ford Padma at Bagha
Poor people get food items in Khagrachhari, Munshiganj
Five get life term in murder cases in Meherpur, Laxmipur
Watermelon yield brings smile to Khulna growers
11 people murdered in seven districts
Traders asked to keep commodity prices stable in Khulna
153 shops burnt in M’singh, Bandarban
Lightning kills fisherman in Sunamganj


Latest News
7 held with 56-kg hemp in Cumilla
Genocide Day today, one-minute blackout from 10:30pm-10:31
Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
Seven institutions fined Tk 11.5 lakh in city
Genocide Day to be observed on Saturday
US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo Zulkarnain's brother
FM chairs plenary session of UN Water Conference
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
BNP's movement will continue even in Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
ChatGPT: A boon or a bane for education?
Bangladesh reports three more Covid cases
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
Mbappe promises not to change after being handed France captaincy
Man killed in road accident in Sreemangal
Kazi Irteza Hasan, 3 others chargesheeted
Woman dies after being hit by traffic sergeant's motorcycle
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft