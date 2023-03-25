Integrated fish-vegetable farming benefits farmers in Narail NARAIL, Mar 24: Farmers are benefitting by cultivating fish and vegetable under integrated system in Bhaktdanga Beel of Kalia Upazila in the district.





Hundreds of unemployed people are working in different integrated fish-vegetable farms. Growers are also being supported by the .local agriculture office. They are provided with necessary advice, training, fertiliser, and seeds.







Grower Pradeep Barman of Govinda Nagar at Chhota Kalia is running a- 95 acre farm of fish, watermelon, gourd, cucumber, tomato, and cucumber. Some 20-30 people are working in his farm. He said, there is no risk of financial loss in the early cultivation.





Shibu Podo Roy is cultivating fish and early vegetable, such as cucumber, tomato, watermelon, gourd, and bitter gourd. He has raised his farm on 326 acres, employing over 100 people.





Grower Shibu Podo Barmon has earned a lot of money from his 300- acre farm having watermelon and different vegetables.







Fish and vegetable are sent to Dhaka and other parts of the country.







There are about 50 fish enclosures involving 40 to 300 acres in the Beel. Some 150-200 labourers are working regularly in these.





Prabir Kumar Biswas, Kalia Upazila agriculture officer, said, under the integrated farming programme, entrepreneurs are benefiting a lot; they are playing a unique role in the nutritional security.





Deepak Kumay Roy. deputy director of Department of Agricultural Extension-Narail, said, one-third of the vegetable grown this season is advance species. All these entrepreneurs are of Kalia.







Growers are benefitting by getting higher market prices. Their profit margins are facilitated by the Padma Bridge.





This season a total of 3,095 ha of land have been brought under vegetable against the target of 3,005 ha in Kalia.