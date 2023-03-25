29 nabbed with drugs in 15 districts

A total of 29 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 15 districts- Kushtia, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Pirojpur, Rajbari, Joypurhat, Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Bandarban, Mymensingh, Netrakona, Kishoreganj, Khulna, Cox's Bazar and Sirajganj, in recent times.







KUSHTIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 10.7 kilograms of hemp from Kotpara area under Kushtia Municipality on Wednesday afternoon.





The arrested is Rupali Begum, 35, a resident of Allardarga area under Daulatpur Upazila in the district.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kushtia Model Police Station (PS) Delwar Hossain Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in a hotel of Kotpara area in the district town in the afternoon, and arrested the woman along with the hemp.





A case was filed with the PS against her under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.





ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 267 bottles of phensedyl from Gunaigachh Crossing area under Ulipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.





The arrested man is Shamim Rahman Sobuj, 20, a resident of Madhyakuti Chaandrakhana Hajitari Village under Fulbari Upazila in the district.





Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ulipur PS Ruhul Amin said acting on tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Gunaigachh Crossing area under Ulipur Upazila in the morning, and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with the PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the SI added.





DINAJPUR: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three young man along with 1.5 kilograms of heroin worth Tk 3.75 crore and local arms from Biral Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.





The arrested persons are Fahimur Rahman Fantu, 20, a resident of Pakapaharpur Colony of the district town; and Sohel Rana, 25, and Md Maheen Kabir, 22, residents of Ramnagar Village under Kansama Upazila in the district.





RAB-13 Company Commander Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Abdur Razzak Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Damail Jhaljhali Village in the afternoon, and arrested the men along with the drugs and local arms.





Two separate cases were filed with the PS concerned against them under the Narcotics and Arms Control Act, the ASP added.





BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police arrested a drug dealer along with marijuana from Bhandaria Upazila in the district on Monday night.





The arrested man is Dulal Mia, 30, hails from Boalia Upazila in Sylhet District.





Acting on a tip-off, police searched a bus of 'JB Paribahan' at Battala under Bhandaria Upazila at night, and arrested Dulal along with five kg and 100 grams of marijuana.







Bhandaria PS OC Asikuzzaman said police have filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act with the PS. The arrested Dulal Mia was sent to Pirojpur Jail on Tuesday following a court order, the OC said.





GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 25 bottles of phensedyl from Goalanda Upazila in the district on Monday evening.





The arrested persons are Md Minazul Mondal alias Mirazul, 35, and Chaina Khatun, 37.





Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumder said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcer conducted a drive in a bus on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the evening, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.





JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 353 bottles of phensedyl and three bottles of foreign liquor from Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.





The arrested man is Faruque Hossain, 30, a resident of Gangadaspur Village in the upazila.





RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Mostofa Jaman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the village at night, and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.





RAJSHAHI: Two persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Godagari Upazila of the district in two days.





Members of RAB, in an anti-crime drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler with 725 grams of heroin from the upazila early Monday.





The arrested person is Wasiqul Islam, 40.





RAB sources said, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in a house in Kokrapara Village under Godagari Upazila at around 2:05 am and arrested Wasikul with 725 grams of heroin red-handed.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was recorded with Godagari PS in this connection.





On the other hand, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug trader along with 6.7 kilograms of heroin from a village in Godagari Upazila of the district early Sunday.





The detained man is Muhammad Ashique, 24, son of Saiful Islam, a resident of Sarangpur Village under Godagari Upazila in the district.





RAB-5 Commander Lt Colonel Riyaz Shahriar disclosed the information at a press briefing on Sunday.





He said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at his residence at around 12.30am.





Sensing the presence of the force, father of Ashique managed to flee. Later on, RAB men detained him and according to his given information, the team found the 6.70 kg of heroin under an earthen oven.







A case under the Narcotics Control Act was recorded with Godagari Model PS in this connection.





CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Three people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in two days.





RAB members, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers with 13.5kgs of hemp from Nachole area of the district on Sunday night.





The arrestees are: Md Mortuza Alam, 43, of Shibganj Upazila, and Md Ahad Babu, 33 of Nachole Upazila.





RAB sources said acting on tip-off, a team of RAB-5 conducted a drive in Chanpara Baganbari area under Nachole Upazila of the district at around 11:50 pm, and arrested the duo along with the hemp.





The arrestees were, later, handed over to police after filing of a case against them with the PS concerned.





On the other hand, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1.37 kilograms of heroin from Shibganj Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.





The arrested man is Arif Hossain, 45, a resident of Duvagi Village in the upazila.





RAB-5 in a press release said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force led by Rajshahi Sadar Camp Company Commander Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Sarkar conducted a drive in the village in the morning, and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Shibganj PS against him in this regard.





BANDARBAN: Armed Police Battalion (APBn), in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 4040 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila of the district recently.





The arrested are Abdul Rahman, 39, hailed from Rojapara Village of Bandarban Sadar Upazila, and Md Zaheed Alam, 43, from Maizpara Chowdhury Haat Village of Satkania Upazila of Chattogram.





APBn-2 Commanding Officer Ali Ahmad Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of of the force led by Meghla Unit SI conducted a drive in Gowalia Khola Roja Para area of the upazila on Saturday night, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Bandarban Sadar PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the APBn official added.





The arrested men are Abdul Mannaf, 45, and Shaheen, 24, hail from Ukhiya Upazila of the district.





Kotwali Model PS OC Shah Kamal Akanda said acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a drive in Winnerpar area and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





During the primary investigation, they confessed that they used to collect and deliver the drugs in many districts of the country.





A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS against them in this regard, the OC added.





NETRAKONA: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 10 kilograms of hemp from Purbadhala Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested men are Md Jahirul Islam, 32, and Jiaur Rahman, 35, residents of Khaladbari Village under Gouripur Upazila in Mymensingh District.





District Detective Branch (DB) of Police OC Mohammad Abdul Ahad Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Jugirguha area of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the drugs.





Legal action was taken against those arrested in, the DB Police OC added.





KISHOREGANJ: Three persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Karimganj, Sadar and Bajitpur upazilas of the district in recent times.





Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a man along with eight kilograms of hemp from Karimganj Upazila recently.





The arrested man is Md Usman Goni, 24, a resident of Uttar Monosantosh Village of the upazila.





RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Acting Company Commander Senior ASP MM Subuj Khan said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in South Monosantosh area and arrested the man along with the drugs.





A case was filed with Karimganj PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the official added.





On the other hand, members of RAB arrested a man along with 98 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district.





The arrested man is Md Rabbi Mia, 19, son of Md Islam Uddin of Joshudal Maddapara Village under Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila.





RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Acting Company Commander Senior ASP MM Subuj Khan said RAB members conducted a drive in Joshudal Maddapara area, arrested him along with 98 yaba tablets.







A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard, the RAB official added.





Meanwhile, DB Police arrested with a man along with 1,300 yaba tablets from Bajitpur Upazila in the district.





The arrested person is Md Mejbha Uddin, 34, son of Abdul Majid, a resident of Patuli Village under Bajitpur Upazila of the district.





District DB Police OC Mohammad Samsur Rahman said a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Patuli Mor area in front of Maa Mistanna Bhander under Bajitpur Upazila arrested him along with 1,300 yaba tablets.







A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bajitpur PS in this regard, the DB Police OC added.





PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug peddlers along with 300 yaba tablets from Paikgachha Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested persons are Hridoy Gain and Ibrahim Gazi. Both of them are residents of Garaikhali Village in the upazila.





Paikgachha PS OC Jiaur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Sarankhali area and arrested the duo along with the yaba tablets.





A case was filed with the PS concerned against the duo under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.





PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 200 yaba tablets from Pekua Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested persons are Babu Mia, 20, a resident of Gudarpara area, and Akibul Islam, 22, of Nurirpara area in the upazila.





Pekua PS OC Mohammad Umar Hayder said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by SI Md Samim Uddin conducted a drive in Godarpar area and arrested the men along with the drugs.





A case was filed with the PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the OC added.





SIRAJGANJ: Police, in a drive, arrested a man and his wife along with marijuana from Belkuchi Upazila in the district recently.





The arrested persons are Sohel Rana, 44, a resident of Khas Lakshmipur area under Dhukuriabera Union of the upazila, and his wife Runa Khatun, 36.





Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted an anti-drug drive in Khas Lakshmipur area under Dhukuriabera Union of the upazila, and arrested the couple along with 5.5 kilograms of marijuana.





Belkuchi PS OC Aslam Hossain confirmed the matter.





MYMENSINGH: Police, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 5,000 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.