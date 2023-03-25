Russia scores all in a 9-1 match

SAFF U17 Girls' Championship

Russia had a 9-1 win over Bhutan in the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship 2023 at the Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Friday.

The Rus scorers netted all 10 goals in the match, including an own goal.

The Bhutanese were eliminated from the tournament, losing three matches in a row.

Winning the second match, the powerful Russian team raised the point tally to six while Bhutan, losing two, kept the bottom with no points.

The Rus girls began the tournament with a 3-0 win over the hosts. Bhutan, on the other hand, experienced a 1-8 big margin defeat to Bangladesh in the first match.

On Friday, the Bhutanese were able to hold the fort until the 12th minute.

The Rus striker Anastasia Chernousova opened the net with a shot from the edge of the box in the 12th minute.

The lead was doubled with a shot by skipper cum striker Elena Golik in the 14th minute.

Striker Anastasia Karataeva scored the team's third goal in the 37th minute. The fourth goal was scored by Eseniia Kadyntseva a few seconds before the short whistle.

Striker Anastasia Chernousova scored her second and the team's fifth in the 46th minute and completed the hat-trick scoring her third goal in the 48th minute.

Rus substitute midfielder Kira Naumova gifted Bhutan an own-goal in the 49th minute when she was trying to pass the ball to fellow custodian Sofiia Prokhorova who was unprepared for that and the ball went straight into the post.

Another substitute Sofiia Golovina extended the lead by scoring in the 50th minute of the match. Nine minutes after that, Eseniia Kadyntseva scored her second goal.

The Russian girls sealed the 9-1 match as substitute striker Polina Bogdanova sent the ball home in the 66th minute.

The Bhutanese deployed a full-defence measure afterwards and successfully prevented further goal attempts.

Bhutan will play its remaining match against India and Russia will meet Nepal in its third match on 26 March.