Bangladesh outshines India by one goal

SAFF U17 Girls' Championship With the help of an own goal, Bangladesh defeated India in a 1-0 match in the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship at Kamalapur in Dhaka on Friday night.

Regardless of the result, the host certainly squandered so many chances on the day. Wrong passes, lack of positional senses, failure to receive the ball perfectly and inability to hold control over the ball had failed Bangladesh throughout the match at the Shaheed Bir Shreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur.

Bangladesh missed its golden opportunity to go ahead in the sixth match of the match. Midfielder P Das provided the ball to striker Sultana Akter with a swift cross and the striker took a shot towards the post yet her shot missed the near post.

In the 29th minute, Bangladesh was awarded a corner. Striker Arpita Biswas Arpita took the corner shot but her fellows in the box could not connect it.

The host could take the lead in the 31st minute if striker Puja Das had not spoiled a pass of midfielder Sultana Akter in the box. Although striker Nusrat Jahan Mitu took a shot towards the goalmouth after getting the ball outside the box, India custodian Khushi Kumari perfectly bagged the ball.

If a shot from India striker Lalita Boypai did not go a little over the crosspiece, India could open the net in the 68th minute.

Bangladesh finally netted the ball in the 74th minute. Following a through-in of Bangladesh striker Nadia Akter at the right sideline, India defender Akhila Rajan tried to clear the ball with a header and unfortunately sent it home.

The visitors could not level the margin till the long whistle despite quite a few attempts.

Before the Friday match, the host played two matches in the tournament. It had a flying start with an 8-1 win over Bhutan in the first match yet succumbed to an overpowering Russia in a 0-3 margin in the second match. India, on the other hand, won its first match by 4-1 over Nepal. Now, Bangladesh will face Nepal in the last match on 28 March.



