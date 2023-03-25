Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Police take joint lead

Reigning champions Bangladesh Navy and reigning runners-up Bangladesh Police took joint lead in the points table with maximum six points after the 3rd round matches of 1st Division Women's Chess League now being held at Bangladesh Chess Federation hall-room of National Sports Council in the city.





The day's 3rd round matches held today (Friday), Bangladesh Navy beat Uttara Central Chess Club by 4-0 game points.





Wadfa Ahmed, WCM Ahmed Walijah and Kazi Zarin Tasnim of Bangladesh Navy won against Warisa Haider, Raiba Sobhan Adhora and Fariha Sumona of Uttara Central Chess Club respectively.





Warsia Khusbu of Bangladesh Navy got walk-over against Farzana Zahin of Uttara Central Chess Club.





Bangladesh Police beat Shahin Chess Club by 4-0 game points. Nusrat Jahan Alo, Indian WGM Srija Seshadri, WFM Tanima Parenn and WGM Velavan Varshini of Bangladesh Police won against Nusrat Jahan Liza, Afrin Jahan Munia, Neelava Choudhury and Kishoara Sajrin Evana of Shahin Chess Club respectively.





Sheikh Russel Chess Club beat Team Barisal by 3-1 game points. Jarin Tasnim, Inaaya Zaman Khan and Fatiha Eyenoon Diya of Sheikh Russel Chess Club won against Sidratul Muntaha, Tahira Amani and Ramisa Sayeara Mumina of Team Barisal respectively.





Sonia Akhter of Team Barisal won against Zowena Mehbish of Sheikh Russel Chess Club. Basir Memorial Chess Club beat Basir Memorial Chess Academy by 4-0 game points. Kaumudi Nargis, Sharmin Khan, Afroza Hoque Chowdhury and Mahjabbeen Islam of Basir Memorial Chess Club won against Rashma Alam, Sanjeedah Khanam Mitul, Monika Kundu and Sayeda Nusaibah Mahmud of Basir Memorial Chess Academy respectively. �BSS