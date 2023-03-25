Bangladesh face Seychelles today

Bangladesh national football team take on visiting Seychelles in the first match of the two-match FIFA Tier-1 Int'l Football Series scheduled to be held today (Saturday) at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.





State-owned Bangladesh Television telecasts the match live, which kicks off at 3:45 pm. Bangladesh Betar will also provide the live commentary of the match.





Seychelles are currently ranked 199 in the FIFA rankings, seven steps behind Bangladesh. Bangladesh earlier faced the Seychelles four-nation cup held in 2021 in Sri Lanka with the result being a tame 1-1 draw.





Saturday's match against Seychelles will be Bangladesh's national football team's first int'l match this year. The team will return to int'l football after nearly six months with this series. Coach Javier Cabrera's men must be prepared to give their best in this match. �BSS