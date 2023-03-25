Ratcliffe makes revised ManU offer as Zilliacus enters bidding

LONDON, MAR 24: British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe made a revised bid to buy Manchester United on Thursday as Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus entered the race to own the Premier League giants.





A second bid from Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber AI Thani, the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, is also expected to be lodged with merchant bankers Raine, who are overseeing the sale of the club.





Bidders were initially told they had until 2100 GMT on Wednesday to submit new offers, but reports say that has been extended.





Ratcliffe, the founder of chemicals giant INEOS, and Sheikh Jassim remain the front runners should the American Glazer family, who own United, give up control of the club.





"Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS can confirm we have submitted a revised bid," INEOS said in a statement when contacted by AFP.





Zilliacus entered the race on Thursday, with a bid he said will give fans the chance to own 50 percent of the club.





"My bid is built on equality with the fans," Zilliacus, founder and chairman of investment company Mobile FutureWorks, said in a statement.





"My group will finance half of the sum needed to take over the club, and will ask the fans, through a new company that is being set up for this specific purpose, to participate for the other half."





The Glazers have angered many United supporters by saddling the club with huge debts since they took over in 2005. They appeared ready to cash out at an enormous profit when they invited external investment in November.





However, they could yet shun the option of selling a controlling stake in the club, with other parties understood to be interested in a minority shareholding.





The Times reported US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management, which sold AC Milan for $1.3 billion last year, has made a bid for a minority stake.





A first round of bidding took place last month and it has been reported there are as many as eight separate potential investors in the club. No figures have been revealed but one or more of the initial bids were understood to be in the region of £4.5 billion ($5.5 billion).





That would make Manchester United -- who have not won the Premier League for a decade -- the most expensive sports club in history, although it would be short of the £6 billion valuation reportedly placed on the Old Trafford side by the Glazers. �AFP