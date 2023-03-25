Video
Ravindra, Bowes to make ODI debuts for NZ

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

WELLINGTON, MAR 24: Ex-South Africa Under-19 captain Chad Bowes and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra will make their one-day international debuts for New Zealand against Sri Lanka when the three-match series starts Saturday.

Bowes is set to open the batting for the Black Caps at Auckland's Eden Park more than a decade after skippering South Africa's juniors at the 2012 Under-19 World Cup before moving to New Zealand.

Ravindra has already played three Tests and six Twenty20s for New Zealand.

"Both guys have earned their spots through performances in the domestic white-ball arena, so we're really excited about the opportunity," said New Zealand captain Tom Latham.

After whitewashing Sri Lanka 2-0 in the Tests, New Zealand have released several stars including Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Devon Conway to their Indian Premier League teams.

The sides are looking to break their ODI losing streaks -- New Zealand and Sri Lanka both lost all three ODIs on separate tours of India in January.

Sri Lanka head into the New Zealand series needing to win all three matches to claim a direct spot at the ODI World Cup in India later this year. New Zealand have already qualified.

Sri Lanka have included experienced former Test captain Angelo Mathews in their white-ball squad.    �AFP


