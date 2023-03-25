Video
Drone threat hovers over Paris Olympics

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

PARIS, MAR 24: It may be a long way from any battlefield but the 2024 Paris Olympics is preparing for the threat of a drone attack with what one official calls "unrivalled" measures.

Fear of a terror attack has haunted every Olympic host nation for half a century since Palestinian gunmen took members of the Israeli team hostage during the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

The last terror act at an Olympics was in Atlanta in 1996 when a pipe bomb exploded as revellers enjoyed a rock concert. Two people were killed and more than 100 injured in the attack, for which a US extremist was jailed.

But the use of civilian drones by armed and criminal groups in recent years poses a new and high-tech nightmare scenario for Olympic organisers.
"It's really something we are taking very seriously, we've been working on it for a long time," a senior French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP.

A part of warfare for years, drones have become a defining feature of the Ukraine conflict, deployed on a scale never seen before to carry out both surveillance and strikes.

"The hybridisation of civilian drones for military or terrorist use is not new, as we can see in Ukraine among other places," Thibault Fouillet, a historian and researcher at the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research, said.

"The risk can be transposed to the Olympic Games, it's no fantasy."

The unprecedented opening ceremony planned for the 2024 Paris Olympics already poses a serious security headache.    �AFP


