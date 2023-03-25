Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

The Ramadan lantern story

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

The Ramadan lantern story

The Ramadan lantern story

Once upon a time there was a young prince who lived alone with his father, the caliph, after his mother died. The caliph married again, but his new wife was often unkind to the prince. The caliph didn't care much and this made the young prince very unhappy.

On the fifteenth day of the month of Sha'aban, the son said to his pet pigeon, 'Let's not stay here anymore. Let's run away because nobody here cares about us.' So they both ran away into the jungle. After a long time, they came to a grand palace which belonged to a lonely ghoul. 'This is the awful ghoul's palace,' said the prince, 'but we are very hungry and cold and he might be asleep. Let's sneak in and rest till the morning.' But the ghoul wasn't asleep. He was watching them.

The prince found a bed and fell asleep. When he woke up, he was surrounded by golden prison bars: he was in a jail! The ghoul said, 'I know all about your evil stepmother. Your father doesn't love you. I'm lonely, so I'll keep you here as my pet!' The little prince pleaded with the ghoul to set him free. Finally, the ghoul growled, 'I'll send your pigeon home. If the caliph misses you, he'll follow the pigeon back here and save you. If not, you'll spend the rest of your life here!'

The pigeon raced to the caliph's palace. Since his son had run away, the caliph cried and prayed every night that he would see him before the holy month of Ramadan. On the last night of Sha'aban, he felt that his son was close. He opened the window and found the pigeon sitting on the ledge! He knew that he had to follow the pigeon, but it was really dark. A princess, the caliph's sister, suggested that everyone in the palace held a candle and lit the way for the grieving father. In minutes the news spread. Every man, woman and child held a candle and followed the caliph.

On their way, the children sang songs to celebrate the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. The prince heard the songs and saw the light from his prison window. He knew it was his father. The ghoul was touched by the whole scene. He whispered, 'I was mistaken. Your father deserves a second chance. Go back home.' The young prince was reunited with his father.

They returned to the caliph's palace and fasted together on the first day of Ramadan. To reward his loyal subjects, the caliph gave them gold lanterns to put outside their houses. Then he ordered his ministers to light the streets and mosques with colourful lamps. Since that day children have bought lanterns to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
Source: British Council



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
On Ramadan
The Ramadan lantern story
Why Ramadan is the most sacred month in Islamic culture
A Civil Service Apprentice in Abbottabad
The Orange Ghost
A Civil Service Apprentice in Abbottabad
In This Way
In the embrace of a sewn reality


Latest News
7 held with 56-kg hemp in Cumilla
Genocide Day today, one-minute blackout from 10:30pm-10:31
Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
Seven institutions fined Tk 11.5 lakh in city
Genocide Day to be observed on Saturday
US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo Zulkarnain's brother
FM chairs plenary session of UN Water Conference
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
BNP's movement will continue even in Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
ChatGPT: A boon or a bane for education?
Bangladesh reports three more Covid cases
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
Mbappe promises not to change after being handed France captaincy
Man killed in road accident in Sreemangal
Kazi Irteza Hasan, 3 others chargesheeted
Woman dies after being hit by traffic sergeant's motorcycle
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft