‘Embracing Equity: Society's responsibility for gender equality and tech innovation’

Gender equality is a fundamental human right that is essential for the advancement and progress of our society. As we continue to move forward in the 21st century, it is vital that we recognize and address the systemic inequalities that still exist.





The theme for this year's campaign is #EmbraceEquity, which highlights the need to embrace and promote equity in all aspects of life. At the same time, the United Nations' theme is "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality," which focuses on the role of technology in achieving gender equality.





In this article, we will explore the responsibility of society in embracing equity and utilizing technology to achieve gender equality. Through examining the current state of gender inequality and exploring potential solutions, we can work towards creating a more equitable and inclusive world for all genders





The responsibility of society, therefore, is to create an environment where women have equal access to technology and innovation. Women have historically been underrepresented in the technology industry, with most tech-based jobs being male-dominated. This lack of diversity creates an imbalance in the sector, leading to biased technology products, which in turn reinforce existing gender inequalities.





One-way society can promote gender equality in technology is by providing girls with equal opportunities to develop digital skills at a young age. This can be achieved through initiatives such as coding camps, hackathons, and other tech-based programs. By empowering girls with digital skills, they become better equipped to pursue tech-based careers, creating a more diverse and balanced industry.





Additionally, society must address the gender digital divide, which refers to the gap between men and women in accessing and using technology. According to a report by the International Telecommunication Union, women are 10% less likely to own a mobile phone than men, and 23% less likely to use mobile internet. This divide creates barriers for women to access online education, job opportunities, and other resources that technology can provide. Governments and organizations can work towards bridging this gap by providing women with affordable access to technology and digital literacy training.





Furthermore, the technology industry must prioritize diversity and inclusion in their hiring practices. This includes creating equal opportunities for women to pursue tech-based careers and addressing unconscious biases that exist in the industry. Tech companies can also work towards creating a safe and inclusive environment for women by implementing policies that prohibit harassment and discrimination in the workplace.





In Bangladesh, despite progress made in the gender equality movement, women continue to face various challenges when it comes to access to technology and digital innovations. For example, according to a report by the World Bank, women in Bangladesh are 37% less likely than men to have access to the internet. In addition to these areas, society also has a responsibility to promote gender equality and empowerment through the use of technology and innovation. In Bangladesh, for example, digital literacy and access to technology remain significant challenges for women, particularly in rural areas.







This can limit their ability to access critical information, participate in the digital economy, and advocate for their rights. To address this issue, society must take steps to promote digital literacy and provide access to technology for women. This can include initiatives such as training programs, mobile internet services, and public Wi-Fi hotspots, which can help to bridge the digital divide and empower women.





One example of how society can promote gender equality and empowerment through technology is the 'Mukto Akash' project in Bangladesh. This initiative, which is supported by the United Nations Development Programme, provides free internet access to women in rural areas, enabling them to access information and participate in online communities. The project also provides training and support to help women develop digital literacy skills, which can help them to access education, employment, and other opportunities.





Another example of how society can promote equity and gender equality is through the use of innovative solutions to address social challenges. In Bangladesh, for example, women often face significant barriers to accessing financial services, which can limit their ability to start businesses or invest in their futures. To address this issue, the Grameen Bank was established, providing microfinance services to women in rural areas. This innovative approach has helped to empower women and promote economic development in some of the most marginalized communities in Bangladesh.





In conclusion, society has a great responsibility towards gender discrimination in the sector of Innovation and technology. It is important for all members of society to actively work towards promoting equity and equality for all genders, whether it be through advocating for policy change, educating others, or challenging gender stereotypes and biases. Additionally, the use of innovation and technology can be powerful tools for promoting gender equality, but it is important to ensure that these tools are accessible to all genders and do not perpetuate existing inequalities. By working together towards these goals, we can create a more just and equitable world for everyone.