Across globe, women battle 'gendered disinformation'

public eye.





Researchers say "gendered disinformation" -- when sexism and misogyny intersect with online falsehoods -- has relentlessly targeted women around the world, tarnishing their reputations, undermining their credibility and, in many cases, upending their careers.





AFP's global fact-checkers have debunked falsehoods targeting politically active women, or those linked to prominent politicians, exposing online campaigns that feature fake information or manipulated images that are often sexually charged.





Last year, a fake image of Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska lying topless on a beach in Israel was shared widely on Facebook, triggering criticism that she was having fun while her war-torn country was suffering.





A reverse image search by AFP showed the woman in the photo was, in fact, a Russian television presenter.





Former American first lady Michelle Obama and current French first lady Brigitte Macron have also been targeted in false online posts that claimed they were born as men. The disinformation sparked an avalanche of mockery and transphobic remarks.





New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern, who announced her resignation as prime minister in January, is another prominent figure that faced a torrent of disinformation about her sex.





"Women -- especially those in positions of power and visibility -- are unduly targeted by online disinformation," Maria Giovanna Sessa, a senior researcher at the nonprofit EU DisinfoLab, wrote in a report last year.





In another tactic that raised alarm in 2020, a slowed-down version of a video of Nancy Pelosi, the then US House Speaker, went viral. The effect made her speech slurred and gave the false impression that she was drunk.





"Building on sexist stereotypes and disseminated with malign intent, gendered disinformation campaigns have a chilling effect on the women they target," Lucina Di Meco, a gender equality expert wrote in a study published last month.





WASHINGTON: Fake photos showing Ukraine's first lady sunbathing topless, incorrect video subtitles defaming Pakistani feminists for "blasphemy", slow-motion clips falsely depicting "drunk" female politicians -- a barrage of disinformation targets women in theThe disinformation often leads to "political violence, hate and the deterring of young women from considering a political career," said the study titled "monetizingmisogyny." �AFP