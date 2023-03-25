Healthy Ramadan Fasting is an important part of many religious traditions, and can usually be accomplished safely. However, if you have any health conditions - including pregnancy, breast-feeding, or diabetes or another illness - it's best to consult with your religious leader and/or your doctor to determine if you still need to fast or you're able to fast without harm.





Hydrate before eating; Before you break your fast, be sure to drink plenty of fluids to prevent dehydration. Water is the best source of hydration. Juice and milk work as well, but be wary of beverages that contain high quantities of sugar and calories.





Dates help break your fast: According to tradition, dates are eaten at the start of the iftar meal. Dates are a natural source of sugar, which helps to balance low blood sugar and fuel the body with much needed energy. Low blood sugar may cause headaches.





Consuming two dates prior to your meal can help combat headaches and raise your blood sugar to an optimal level.





Enjoy a bowl of soup: Soups are always an excellent choice to break your fast because they keep you hydrated and are packed with vitamins and minerals. Try to choose nutrient-rich soups such as vegetable, tomato or lentil and avoid cream-based soups. Cold soups such as Gazpachos make a great alternative to hot soups during warmer weather.





Eat your greens: Vegetables are packed full of vitamins, minerals and fiber. Colorful salads are always healthier because they contain many different kinds of nutrients. Two servings of vegetables during each meal is a good rule of thumb. Try to incorporate a half a cup of raw or cooked vegetables, or one cup of leafy raw vegetables.





Healthy Ramadan Choose healthy carbs: The iftar meal should contain healthy, complex carbohydrates. Some good choices may include brown rice, whole grain pasta, whole grain breads, potatoes and burghul. In addition to being a great source of energy, complex carbs are an excellent source of fiber and minerals.





Eat lean protein: During iftar, consuming healthy lean proteins are very important. Healthy, complete proteins such as beef, milk, yogurt, eggs, cheese, fish, and poultry contain a variety of amino acids and are critical to maintaining and producing muscle mass. You can avoid consuming saturated fats by choosing lean proteins like fish, skinless chicken, turkey, or low-fat dairy products. For vegetarian options, try legumes, beans and nuts.





Don't rush your meal: There's no need to rush through a meal. Breaking your fast by eating too much at once, too quickly, can cause indigestion and other gastric problems. Slowly eating smaller portions is the best way to prevent weight gain and is better for your overall health. In general, you don't want to go over the amount you would normally consume for a typical lunch or dinner.





Avoid foods high in fat, sodium and sugar: Heavy meals that contain lots of saturated fat, sodium and sugar should be avoided whenever possible. Instead of preparing fried meals, try baking, steaming, grilling, stewing and roasting. Rather than using salt and sugar to flavor meals, use herbs and spices. For dessert, reach for a healthy piece of fruit that contains natural sugars rather than candies, cakes or other baked goods that contain refined sugar or artificial sweeteners.