

Achari Chola Bhuna

l Black chickpeas 250 gm

l Dry chilies 2 pieces

l Bay leaves 2 pieces

l Panchphoron � tsp

l Onion chopped � cup

l Garlic paste1 tsp

l Ginger paste 1 tsp

l Chili powder 1 tsp

l Turmeric powder � tsp

l Cumin powder � tsp

l Coriander powder 1 tsp

l Tamarind sauce 1 tbs

l Salt to taste

l Mustard oil 2 tbs

Boil the black chickpeas.Heatthe pan with oil. Add panchphoron, dry chilies, bay leaves. Fry for a while. Add the chopped onion and fry it until it turns into light brown color. Now add the garlic - ginger paste. Stir properly. Add rest of the powder spices. Include the boiled chickpeas. Stir properly. Add salt and tamarind sauce. Ready to serve.



