Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:53 AM
Achari Chola Bhuna

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Alvi Rahman Shovon

Ingredients:
l    Black chickpeas 250 gm
l    Dry chilies 2 pieces
l    Bay leaves 2 pieces
l    Panchphoron � tsp
l    Onion chopped � cup
l    Garlic paste1 tsp
l    Ginger paste 1 tsp
l    Chili powder 1 tsp
l    Turmeric powder � tsp
l    Cumin powder � tsp
l    Coriander powder 1 tsp
l    Tamarind sauce 1 tbs
l    Salt to taste
l    Mustard oil 2 tbs
Method:
Boil the black chickpeas.Heatthe pan with oil. Add panchphoron, dry chilies, bay leaves. Fry for a while. Add the chopped onion and fry it until it turns into light brown color. Now add the garlic - ginger paste. Stir properly. Add rest of the powder spices. Include the boiled chickpeas. Stir properly. Add salt and tamarind sauce. Ready to serve.



