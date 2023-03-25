|
Achari Chola Bhuna
Ingredients:
l Black chickpeas 250 gm
l Dry chilies 2 pieces
l Bay leaves 2 pieces
l Panchphoron � tsp
l Onion chopped � cup
l Garlic paste1 tsp
l Ginger paste 1 tsp
l Chili powder 1 tsp
l Turmeric powder � tsp
l Cumin powder � tsp
l Coriander powder 1 tsp
l Tamarind sauce 1 tbs
l Salt to taste
l Mustard oil 2 tbs
Method:
Boil the black chickpeas.Heatthe pan with oil. Add panchphoron, dry chilies, bay leaves. Fry for a while. Add the chopped onion and fry it until it turns into light brown color. Now add the garlic - ginger paste. Stir properly. Add rest of the powder spices. Include the boiled chickpeas. Stir properly. Add salt and tamarind sauce. Ready to serve.