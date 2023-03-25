|
Miso Ramen
Ingredients:
l Grilled beef 150 gm
l Boiled rice noodles 100 gm
l Chicken broth 200 ml
l Miso 3 tbs
l Kimchi juice 2 tbs
l Spicy black bean pastes 2 tbs
l Half boiled 1 piece
l Poached spinach 50 gm
l Blanched carrot 75 gm
l Roasted sesame seeds 1 tbs
l Chili flex � tsp
l Sesame oil 1 tsp
Method:
Whisk stock, miso, kimchi juice and black bean paste in a small pan. Place boiled rice noodles, grilled beef, boiled egg, poached spinach and blanched carrot in a medium bowl. Pour broth over and let sit 5 minutes. Top with chili flex and sesame seeds.