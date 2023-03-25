Miso Ramen

Video
Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Ingredients:
l    Grilled beef 150 gm
l    Boiled rice noodles 100 gm
l    Chicken broth 200 ml
l    Miso 3 tbs
l    Kimchi juice 2 tbs
l    Spicy black bean pastes 2 tbs
l    Half boiled 1 piece
l    Poached spinach 50 gm
l    Blanched carrot 75 gm
l    Roasted sesame seeds 1 tbs
l    Chili flex � tsp
l    Sesame oil 1 tsp
Method:
Whisk stock, miso, kimchi juice and black bean paste in a small pan. Place boiled rice noodles, grilled beef, boiled egg, poached spinach and blanched carrot in a medium bowl. Pour broth over and let sit 5 minutes. Top with chili flex and sesame seeds.


