

Miso Ramen

l Grilled beef 150 gm

l Boiled rice noodles 100 gm

l Chicken broth 200 ml

l Miso 3 tbs

l Kimchi juice 2 tbs

l Spicy black bean pastes 2 tbs

l Half boiled 1 piece

l Poached spinach 50 gm

l Blanched carrot 75 gm

l Roasted sesame seeds 1 tbs

l Chili flex � tsp

l Sesame oil 1 tsp

Method:

Whisk stock, miso, kimchi juice and black bean paste in a small pan. Place boiled rice noodles, grilled beef, boiled egg, poached spinach and blanched carrot in a medium bowl. Pour broth over and let sit 5 minutes. Top with chili flex and sesame seeds.



