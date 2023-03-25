Independence Day of Bangladesh The Independence Day of Bangladesh is not only a day to celebrate the birth of a new country. It must also be seen as a time for mourning the incredible human cost caused by the Pakistani army in East Pakistan - both just before and all throughout the conflict.





As a national holiday, it will always be accompanied by patriotic songs and a special appreciation for the national flag and all that it means.





But hidden inside this pride is also a deep pain. The death and rape of so many does not disappear. It cannot be buried or forgotten.







It lives on. And so, we must remember, and we must recognize that what we remember and how is a choice.

Independence Day of Bangladesh is celebrated each year on March 26.