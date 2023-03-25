Westin, Sheraton offer exquisite Middle Eastern, Turkish delicacies in Ramadan The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka both are offering a variety of delicious local and foreign cuisines, including Middle Eastern and Turkish food items, for buffet iftar and dinner as well as buffet suhoor during this year's Ramadan at their signature restaurants Seasonal Tastes and Garden Kitchen respecitvely.





The hotels have flown in Executive Chef from Lebanon Hassan Koubaissi and four Turkish chefs, Ahmet G�LER, Sait DURSUN, Mehmet Aslan, and Erhan Demir, to delight the guests with their exquisite culinary masterpieces during Ramadan.





The authorities made the announcement during an information and food tasting session held at Sheraton Dhaka's signature restaurant Garden Kitchen on March 21.





Guests will find the two hotels' mouthwatering offerings a bit different from each other. Guests who would visit Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) would get to enjoy signature dishes such as Chicken Kabsa Rice, Mixed Grill, Seafood Machboos, Lamb Shank, Mughal Chaap, Grilled ChimichurriSalmon, SamkehHarra, Mahlabia, Kunafa and many other dishes by the expert International and local chefs.





While guests visiting The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) will get to experience authentic delicacies such as Adana Kebap, IskenderKebap, Turkish Donner, Grilled Tiger Prawns, Pide, Seafood Paella, Lamb Ouzi, Prime Ribs, assorted Baklavas, Tulumba and many other mouth-watering dishes by the expert international and local culinary artists. Special Buy-One-Get-One offers from various bank partners will be available along with exclusive Buy-One-Get-Three offer from Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd at both Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) and at The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) for enjoying the delicious Ramadan buffet.





For guests who would like to try something different, Yumi at Sheraton Dhaka will be offering Iftar Bento Boxes with delicious Japanese dishes such as sushi, sashimi and teriyaki by Japanese Master Chef Hiromi Yonekawa, according to a statement.





Takeaway Iftar boxes from both the hotels will also be available for pick-ups from Daily Treats (The Westin Dhaka) and from The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka). The Westin Dhaka will offer Platinum, Gold and Silver Iftar boxes while Sheraton Dhaka will offer Luxury, Premium and Classic Iftar boxes. All the iftar boxes will come jam packed with all the local favorites along with Middle Eastern and Turkish signature dishes and each box can serve two persons.