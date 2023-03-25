Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 March, 2023, 9:52 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

Westin, Sheraton offer exquisite Middle Eastern, Turkish delicacies in Ramadan

Published : Saturday, 25 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Life & Style Desk

Westin, Sheraton offer exquisite Middle Eastern, Turkish delicacies in Ramadan

Westin, Sheraton offer exquisite Middle Eastern, Turkish delicacies in Ramadan

The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka  both are offering  a variety of delicious local and foreign cuisines, including Middle Eastern and Turkish food items, for buffet iftar and dinner as well as buffet suhoor during this year's Ramadan at their signature restaurants Seasonal Tastes and Garden Kitchen respecitvely.

The hotels have flown in Executive Chef from Lebanon Hassan Koubaissi and four Turkish chefs, Ahmet G�LER, Sait DURSUN, Mehmet Aslan, and Erhan Demir, to delight the guests with their exquisite culinary masterpieces during Ramadan.

The authorities made the announcement during an information and food tasting session held at Sheraton Dhaka's signature restaurant Garden Kitchen on March 21.

Guests will find the two hotels' mouthwatering offerings a bit different from each other. Guests who would visit Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) would get to enjoy signature dishes such as Chicken Kabsa Rice, Mixed Grill, Seafood Machboos, Lamb Shank, Mughal Chaap, Grilled ChimichurriSalmon, SamkehHarra, Mahlabia, Kunafa and many other dishes by the expert International and local chefs.

While guests visiting The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) will get to experience authentic delicacies such as Adana Kebap, IskenderKebap, Turkish Donner, Grilled Tiger Prawns, Pide, Seafood Paella, Lamb Ouzi, Prime Ribs, assorted Baklavas, Tulumba and many other mouth-watering dishes by the expert international and local culinary artists. Special Buy-One-Get-One offers from various bank partners will be available along with exclusive Buy-One-Get-Three offer from Dutch Bangla Bank Ltd at both Seasonal Tastes (The Westin Dhaka) and at The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka) for enjoying the delicious Ramadan buffet.

For guests who would like to try something different, Yumi at Sheraton Dhaka will be offering Iftar Bento Boxes with delicious Japanese dishes such as sushi, sashimi and teriyaki by Japanese Master Chef Hiromi Yonekawa, according to a statement.

Takeaway Iftar boxes from both the hotels will also be available for pick-ups from Daily Treats (The Westin Dhaka) and from The Garden Kitchen (Sheraton Dhaka). The Westin Dhaka will offer Platinum, Gold and Silver Iftar boxes while Sheraton Dhaka will offer Luxury, Premium and Classic Iftar boxes. All the iftar boxes will come jam packed with all the local favorites along with Middle Eastern and Turkish signature dishes and each box can serve two persons.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Healthy Ramadan
Achari Chola Bhuna
Miso Ramen
Independence Day of Bangladesh
Westin, Sheraton offer exquisite Middle Eastern, Turkish delicacies in Ramadan
A dazzling display at Prem's Collection Eid fashion show
Dhaka Regency's Ramadan offer
Dr Nusrat Jahan: Faith in laser treatment


Latest News
7 held with 56-kg hemp in Cumilla
Genocide Day today, one-minute blackout from 10:30pm-10:31
Trump lawyer in court after being forced before grand jury
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
Seven institutions fined Tk 11.5 lakh in city
Genocide Day to be observed on Saturday
US Embassy expects investigation of alleged assault on journo Zulkarnain's brother
FM chairs plenary session of UN Water Conference
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
BNP's movement will continue even in Ramadan: Fakhrul
Most Read News
27 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on catching Hilsa
ChatGPT: A boon or a bane for education?
Bangladesh reports three more Covid cases
Myanmar arrests about 150 Rohingya fleeing to Malaysia
India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified from parliament
Mbappe promises not to change after being handed France captaincy
Man killed in road accident in Sreemangal
Kazi Irteza Hasan, 3 others chargesheeted
Woman dies after being hit by traffic sergeant's motorcycle
Fakhrul has no say in BNP's internal politics: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft