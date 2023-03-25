A dazzling display at Prem's Collection Eid fashion show Bangladesh's popular fashion house 'Prem's Collection' unveiled its latest Eid fashion collection for 2023 with a grand live fashion show titled "Pre-Eid Fashion 2023" on March 16th. The event was attended by top models and celebrities, including actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and model Shimul.





The brand's focus is to offer customers quality designs that fulfill their needs. They employ a team of skilled craftsmen to create outfits and source materials locally, supporting local talent and artisans.





The fashion show was a huge success, and the latest collection was well-received by customers. 'Prem's Collection' continues to be a popular choice among fashion-conscious customers in Bangladesh due to their dedication to quality, customer satisfaction, and promoting local fashion.





Bidya Sinha Saha Mim, who attended the event as a showstopper, shared her thoughts on the collection, saying, "I had a unique feeling while being a Showstopper at this event, and I find all the dresses in their Eid collection special. I especially like the dresses from the Prem's collection as they offer great shopping opportunities even on a limited budget."





During the event, Prem Bambani, the brand's director and chief designer, emphasized the brand's commitment to designing elegant and comfortable outfits for the biggest festival of the Muslim community. The collection featured vibrant colors and intricate designs, catering to all age groups with traditional, modern fusion, and casual wear.Overall, the latest collection by 'Prem's Collection' for Eid 2023 showcases their expertise in fashion design, and their commitment to quality, comfort, and promoting local talent, with the added endorsement of actress Bidya Sinha Saha Mim.