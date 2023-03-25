Dhaka Regency's Ramadan offer Dhaka Regency has announced its exclusive offer for Ramadan 2023. The hotel has prepared a range of special packages and discounts for its guests to celebrate the holy month in style.





From special menus at the hotel's restaurants to unique events and entertainment, Dhaka Regency promises to provide guests with an unforgettable Ramadan experience. Guests can break their fast with the hotel's delicious buffet iftar followed by dinner, featuring a wide range of traditional Middle Eastern and international dishes.





The offer is available from the first of Ramadan and will continue till the end.