Govt to observe Genocide Day tomorrow

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs has taken various programmes to observe the Genocide Day on March 25 at state level with due respect.



As part of the programmes, one-minute symbolic 'blackout' will be observed from 10.30pm to 10.31pm on March 25 throughout the country, said a press release on Thursday.



However, the key point installations (KPIs) and the essential establishments will remain out of the purview of the programme.



On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages highlighting the importance of Genocide Day.



Newspapers will also publish special supplements on genocide committed by the occupation Pakistani forces on the night of March 25, 1971.



The liberation war ministry will organize cultural programmes, including 'Geeti Natya' (musical drama) based on genocide and Liberation War across the country.



Besides, discussions will be held at all the educational institutions, including madrasahs, where heroic freedom fighters and noted personalities will share their memories with students.



A discussion meeting will be held at the Liberation War Museum at 9.30am.



Rare photos and documentaries on mass killing will be exhibited on the premises of all the city corporations, including Dhaka.



Special munazat will be offered at mosques after Zohr prayers and other places of worships will hold separate programmes seeking eternal peace for martyrs who were killed on March 25, 1971.



Similar programmes will be organized at district-upazila level and Bangladesh missions abroad. BSS