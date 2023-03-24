Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Israeli forces kill Palestinian on first day of Ramadan

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

RAMALLAH, Mar 23: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, amid attempts to curb surging violence from spiralling further.

A statement from Israeli border police said its undercover unit was involved in a raid early on Thursday to arrest a Palestinian man suspected of involvement in several shooting attacks. The forces surrounded the house he was in and fired at the man after he aimed a weapon at them, the border police said.

The Palestinian health ministry said 25-year-old Amir Abu Khadijeh was shot in the head in the city of Tulkarem.

A new group formed to confront Israel's occupation under the name of the "Tulkarem Brigade" said Abu Khadijeh was one of its founders and described the killing as an "assassination".

Thursday marked the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Palestinian territories.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to observe Genocide Day tomorrow
Any attempt to arrest Putin would be declaration of war: Medvedev
Israeli forces kill Palestinian on first day of Ramadan
Govt starts selling meat, broiler, egg, milk at subsidised rates in capital
4 companies to sell broiler at Tk 195
BD seeks clarification from India
Enhance int'l financing for sustainable water management: FM at UN
Rahul Gandhi gets 2yrs in prison for defaming Modi


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft