Israeli forces kill Palestinian on first day of Ramadan

RAMALLAH, Mar 23: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, amid attempts to curb surging violence from spiralling further.



A statement from Israeli border police said its undercover unit was involved in a raid early on Thursday to arrest a Palestinian man suspected of involvement in several shooting attacks. The forces surrounded the house he was in and fired at the man after he aimed a weapon at them, the border police said.



The Palestinian health ministry said 25-year-old Amir Abu Khadijeh was shot in the head in the city of Tulkarem.



A new group formed to confront Israel's occupation under the name of the "Tulkarem Brigade" said Abu Khadijeh was one of its founders and described the killing as an "assassination".



Thursday marked the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the Palestinian territories. Reuters



