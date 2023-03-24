Govt starts selling meat, broiler, egg, milk at subsidised rates in capital

The Department of Livestock Services (DLS) under the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry on Thursday launched its special programme of meat, dressed broiler, egg and milk selling activities ahead of Ramadan to ensure supply of those products at reasonable prices for the country's people.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages highlighting the importance of Genocide Day.



Newspapers will also publish special supplements on genocide committed by the occupation Pakistani forces on the night of March 25, 1971.



The liberation war ministry will organize cultural programmes, including 'Geeti Natya' (musical drama) based on genocide and Liberation War across the country.



Besides, discussions will be held at all the educational institutions, including madrasahs, where heroic freedom fighters and noted personalities will share their memories with students.



A discussion meeting will be held at the Liberation War Museum at 9.30am.



Rare photos and documentaries on mass killing will be exhibited on the premises of all the city corporations, including Dhaka.



Special munazat will be offered at mosques after Zohr prayers and other places of worships will hold separate programmes seeking eternal peace for martyrs who were killed on March 25, 1971.



Similar programmes will be organized at district-upazila level and Bangladesh missions abroad. BSS



