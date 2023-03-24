Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt starts selling meat, broiler, egg, milk at subsidised rates in capital

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

The Department of Livestock Services (DLS) under the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry on Thursday launched its special programme of meat, dressed broiler, egg and milk selling activities ahead of Ramadan to ensure supply of those products at reasonable prices for the country's people.

Under the programme, every kilogram of meat would be sold at Tk 640 and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages highlighting the importance of Genocide Day.

 Newspapers will also publish special supplements on genocide committed by the occupation Pakistani forces on the night of March 25, 1971.

The liberation war ministry will organize cultural programmes, including 'Geeti Natya' (musical drama) based on genocide and Liberation War across the country.

Besides, discussions will be held at all the educational institutions, including madrasahs, where heroic freedom fighters and noted personalities will share their memories with students.

A discussion meeting will be held at the Liberation War Museum at 9.30am.

Rare photos and documentaries on mass killing will be exhibited on the premises of all the city corporations, including Dhaka.

Special munazat will be offered at mosques after Zohr prayers and other places of worships will hold separate programmes seeking eternal peace for martyrs who were killed on March 25, 1971.

Similar programmes will be organized at district-upazila level and Bangladesh missions abroad.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt to observe Genocide Day tomorrow
Any attempt to arrest Putin would be declaration of war: Medvedev
Israeli forces kill Palestinian on first day of Ramadan
Govt starts selling meat, broiler, egg, milk at subsidised rates in capital
4 companies to sell broiler at Tk 195
BD seeks clarification from India
Enhance int'l financing for sustainable water management: FM at UN
Rahul Gandhi gets 2yrs in prison for defaming Modi


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft