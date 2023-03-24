4 companies to sell broiler at Tk 195



The price of chicken at farm level has been fixed at Tk 190 to Tk 195. The decision would be effective from Friday, according to the announcement of the government.



At a meeting with the Department of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) held on Thursday, country's four major poultry producing companies - Kazi Farms, Paragon Poultry and Hatchery, Aftab Bahumukhi Farms and CP Bangladesh - have given the commitment. The four companies will sell their broiler chicken at this price from Friday.



However, the price of chicken at the consumer level has not been determined.



The Consumer Rights Protection Authority on Thursday summoned four companies for selling broiler chickens at unreasonable prices in the market. The companies then promised to sell the chicken at the price set at the farm level.



Earlier, the companies appeared at the head office of the Directorate and explained the reason for the unreasonable price increase of broiler chicken. After that, the director general of the directorate AHM Safikuzzaman informed about the fixed price in the press conference in the meeting room.



At this time, he said, "Companies have sold broilers at the farm level for Tk 230 on Thursday. Will sell at Tk 190 to Tk 195 from Friday. I hope that the price will be reduced by Tk 30 to Tk 40 at the consumer level."



He said, this morning intelligence agencies and consumer officials told me that broilers are being sold at Tk 220 to Tk 230 wholesale across the country. It changes hands and becomes Tk 260 in retail.



Sofiuzzaman said, "Every consumer is suffering with the price of chicken now. We hope that due to this action, the price of chicken will come down in two-three days."



He said, "On Thursday the companies are telling us that the cost of production has increased due to the increase in feed prices. But we are also saying that the price of chicken is not justified by any means more than Tkb200 . Somehow the additional price of Tk 50 to Tk 60 is not desirable."



"We have told the companies, if the government interrupts more in any sector, there is a problem, we will support you. But don't accept the extra price. So they agreed to reduce the price. Now the price will be determined from the farm level. After that, we will see how much the price of changing hands is increasing. Intelligence agencies will monitor," he added.



He said, if there is any problem after that, if it is not solved, I will open the import.



Kazi Jahedul Hasan, managing director of Kazi Farms Group and leader of Kazi Farms, said, "There are many misunderstandings. I will fix the price in the farm for this. After that, many changes took place outside. Then the consumer department will see how much the price is."



He said, "There has been a decline in chicken production across the country. I have never seen such a situation in 30 years of business. Due to low supply, the price of chicken is increasing."



He said, "We will sell the four companies at the fixed price. If the cost and price of food can be reduced, then it will be reduced further."



The Directorate of Consumer Affairs said that earlier on March 9, an exchange meeting was organized with poultry chicken producers and traders in the Directorate's meeting room. In that meeting, the cost of poultry (broiler) chicken production is Tk 130 to Tk 140 at the corporate level and Tk 150 to Tk 160 at the marginal farmer level, and the price of poultry (broiler) chicken at the retail level is not more than Tk 200.



After that, the chicken market has become unstable. At the retail level, broiler chickens are sold at Tk 270 to Tk 280 per kg. In addition, Kaptan Bazar is being sold at wholesale level for Tk 245 to Tk 250. Also, it is seen to be sold at the rate of Tk 226 per kg in Sylhet, Tk 224 in Comilla, Tk 221 in Habiganj, Tk 220 in Narsingdi, Tk 218 in Tangail, Tk 215 in Mymensingh and Gazipur during the supervision of the Directorate of Consumer Affairs.



On March 9, traders promised to sell poultry (broiler chicken) at a reasonable price, but the traders did not do so.



