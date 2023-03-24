Video
Teesta Water Diversion

BD seeks clarification from India

Arav under watch in Dubai

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Ministry has said on Thursday that they yet to get any response or information from India over the Indian media report which said that India has initiated a project to divert water from Teesta River.

"We did not receive any response from Indian side over the Teesta water issue, we sent a note verbale to the High Commission of India Dhaka office last week," Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Seheli Sabrin told reporters in the weekly briefing on Thursday afternoon.
 
Replying to a question on Arav's latest status, Sabrin said "Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan is under watch there (Dubai), however, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Bangladesh Mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are working over the issues." She said.

Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive in the police officer murder case, says the spokesperson. 

"We sent the note verbale a couple of days ago to know the information about it (Teesta)," she said.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will extend required assistance if the Home Ministry seeks.
 
Earlier, on Tuesday the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said that Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive in the police officer murder case, has not been arrested in Dubai.

"No, he has not been arrested
.it's an event that's unfolding. You will know in time," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

The State Minister said all he can say that there is no scope for any Bangladeshi accused to stay free in a country if he is granted political asylum or for any reason he identifies himself.  

Meanwhile, Interpol has accepted Bangladesh police's request to issue a red notice against fugitive accused Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, owner of Arav Jewellers in Dubai.  

Earlier, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and a senior Detective Branch official said that efforts were underway to bring Arav Khan alias Rabiul Islam to the country through the international police agency Interpol.  

 "Cricketer Shakib al Hasan and content creator Hero Alam who participated in the inauguration of Arav Jewellers in Dubai may be questioned for the sake of investigation," a senior Detective Branch official earlier said.



