

Rahul Gandhi gets 2yrs in prison for defaming Modi



AHMEDABAD, Mar 23: An Indian court sentenced opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday to two years in jail on charges of defamation for a 2019 speech in which he referred to thieves as having the surname Modi.Gandhi will appeal against the order in a higher court, but it is potentially a big blow for his Congress party ahead of the 2024 general election. The judgement was passed by a court in the city of Surat, located in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.Gandhi, the 52-year-old scion of the Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, was present at the Surat court, which gave him bail immediately and suspended the sentence for a month.An adviser to the federal government, Kanchan Gupta, said Gandhi, a member of the lower house of parliament, could face immediate disqualification from the legislature following the conviction, in line with a 2013 order of the country's highest court. Any disqualification for Gandhi, a former Congress president and its star campaigner, could complicate the party's chances at the next general election, where the BJP is widely expected to win a third straight term. �Reuters