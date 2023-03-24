Video
Friday, 24 March, 2023
BD elected VP of UN 2023 Water Confce

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has been elected Vice-President of the UN 2023 Water Conference on March 22 at the UN Headquarters.

Following the election result announced, the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York Ambassador Muhammad Abdul Muhith said this Vice-Presidency comes as a recognition to the trust and confidence of the global community on the able leadership of Bangladesh to the work of the United Nations.

However, this is the first UN water conference in a generation which aims to mobilise Member States, the UN system and all relevant stakeholders to take action and bring successful solutions to global water agenda.

This will allow Bangladesh to support the global efforts to take concerted action to achieve the internationally agreed water-related goals and targets, including those contained in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Muhith further added.

Meanwhile, to implement the water action agenda under Sustainable Development Goals, Bangladesh called upon the development partners and international financial institutions to enhance the international financial support to the countries in need.


