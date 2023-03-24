Brinjal, brinjal everywhere, nor one to buy



Brinjal prices increased by Tk 30 to Tk 40 a kg overnight in Dhaka as it is sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110 a kg on Thursday ahead of Ramadan.



Rabiul Islam, a private employee, went to Mohakhali kitchen market and bought broiler chicken at Tk 280 per kg and then went to buy brinjal.



He was quite surprised to hear the price. The seller was asking for Tk 100 per kg of brinjal.



Rabiul said, "I read news that the prices of essentials elsewhere in the world are reduced during the month of fasting. It is the opposite in our country. Anyone can increase the price. I bought broiler chicken at the highest price in history at Tk 280 per kg. When I went to buy brinjal, I heard that its price has been reduced to Tk 100. In Ramadan, dishonest traders increase the price of everything.



Every year the price of brinjal is the highest during Ramadan Tk 100 per kg."



During Ramadan, as gram adorn the Iftar display in the shops, every home has a variety of delicious foods including gram among the Iftar items. Therefore, the prices of essential products including chickpeas and brinjal have been increased before Ramadan. A kilogramme of brinjal has reached Tk 100.



The sellers said that this price may increase further as the month progresses. On the other hand, the asking price of gram is between Tk 100 to Tk 110. The price of besan has gone up to Tk 120 per kg.



Various markets of the capital have seen that red brinjal are being sold at Tk 100 per kg. Green brinjal is being sold at Tk 110.



The traders say that the price of brinjal may increase to Tk 120 in the early days of Ramadan.



Grams were seen to be sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110 per kg. Besides, good quality besan is being sold at Tk 120 per kg. However, besan which is slightly inferior in quality is available for Tk 80 to Tk 100.



Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Assistant Director (Market Information) Nasir Uddin Talukder told the Daily Observer that brinjal was sold at Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg in the market on Thursday.



Although a week ago it was between Tk 40 and Tk 65. Last month, brinjal was sold between Tk 40 and Tk 50.



He said that gram is being sold at Tk 90 per kg Thursday which was Tk 85 last week. A month ago it was sold at Tk 90 to Tk 95 per kg. Although at this time last year, gram was sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 per kg. Accordingly, the price of gram per kg has increased by 17.24 per cent in one year.



According to the market, the price of brinjal has increased the most on the occasion of the upcoming Ramadan.



Habibur Rahman, a vegetable seller in the capital's Malibagh market said, "Suddenly the price of brinjal is increased. Two days ago I sold brinjal for Tk 60, on Thursday I sold it for Tk 100. Within a day or two, it has increased by Tk 40 per kg. Actually it's not our fault, we didn't increase the price. Prices have increased in all wholesale markets."



He said that each palla (five kg) of brinjal was bought for Tk 400 to Tk 450 in Karwan Bazar. If that brinjal is not sold at the price of Tk 100 per kg, there will be no profit. At the beginning of Ramadan, the price of brinjal may go up to Tk 120 per kg. When we buy the product in the wholesale market, we sell it in the retail market at that price. There is nothing for us to do here."



Shariful Islam, a vegetable trader in Karwan Bazar, said that the cost of producing all kinds of crops has increased. It has an impact on the market. Ramadan actually increases the demand of brinjal across the country. Compared to the demand, the goods are coming from different parts of the country. Which has an impact on the market.



Abdus Sobhan, a private employee, has come to market in the Gulshan vegetable market of the capital. He said that traders are so dishonest that they have no fear even in the month of Ramadan. They seem to want to take the common people hostage and take all the profits in the month of Ramadan.



"Ramadan has just started. They have already set fire to the eggplant market. If brinjal is selling at Tk 100 per kg now, then we have to assume that the price will go up even more at the middle of Ramadan. How will the common low-income people buy the product?" he added.



Halima Khatun, a garment worker who came to buy vegetables at Sheorapara kitchen market in Mirpur, said, "The price of everything increases when Ramadan comes. It is as if the businessmen have made it legal. Broiler chicken is so expensive that I could not buy it. The price of vegetables is also higher. I could not buy eggplant. All the prices are out of our reach."



Sujan Ahmed, a grocer in the same market, said that we are selling gram at Tk 95 per kg. However, gram is being sold at Tk 100 in other shops.



Besides, cucumbers are sold at Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg, tomatoes Tk 60 to Tk 70, carrots and cucumbers at Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg. On the other hand, coriander leaves are being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 200 per kg, mint leaves at Tk 200 to Tk 250 per kg.



Meanwhile, the fish and meat market has started well before the fast. Finally, broiler chickens are now being sold at Tk 260 to Tk 280. Sonali chicken is being sold at Tk 380 to 390 per kg. Tk 140 per dozen eggs. Beef is being sold at Tk 750 per kg.



In addition, essential products in the grocery market are stable at high prices. In the market, prices of all the daily necessities including rice, sugar and soybean oil have gone up. Now coarse rice is being retailed at Tk 55 to 60 per kg in the market. The price of medium quality rice is Tk 65 to Tk 67 per kg. Thin rice (miniket and Nazirshail) has to be bought between Tk 70 to Tk 85.



Coarse lentil price is between Tk 100 to Tk 140 per kg. Loose sugar is Tk 115 to 120 per kg, there is hardly any packaged sugar in the market. The price of bottled soybeans is between Tk 190 per kg.



Meanwhile, ginger is being sold at Tk 130 to Tk 140 and garlic at Tk 110 to Tk 120 per kg. Sweet potatoes are being sold at Tk 35 to Tk 40, potal at Tk 55 to Tk 60, rice at Tk 70 to Tk 80 and beans at Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg.

