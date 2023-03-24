Video
CEC invites BNP, allies to discuss next election: EC Rasheda

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent


Election Commissioner Begum Rasheda Sultana said on Thursday that the Chief Election Commissioner invited BNP and its like minded parties to dialogue about the next general election.  

sked for comments, BNP Press Wing Member Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer, "BNP has no interest about this Election Commission."

Regarding the progress in amending the Representation of the People Order (RPO), Rasheda Sultana said, "It will come up in the Cabinet on March 28 and if passed by the Cabinet, it will go to Parliament. If the RPO is amended, it will be a landmark law to change the behavior of  candidates and supporters. It will be very good for us."

About irregularities in elections, she said, "It is not possible to remove 100 per cent irregularities in polls from Bangladesh."

"Though the law prescribes death penalty for murder, could we stop murders," she quipped.

She said that the elections in five city corporations will be completed before Eid-ul- Adha.

"After Eid-ul-Adha we will concentrate on  general election.  Elections in five cities will be completed by June," she added.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft