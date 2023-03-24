

Tigers rout Irish by 10 wkts in pacers’ field day



Visitors opted to bat first winning the toss and lost top four batters within the initial powerplay overs to manage 27 runs only. However, 42-run partnership between Lorcan Tucker and Curtis Campher just helped the Irish to evade disgrace of being bowled out within 100 runs. Tucker got out on 28 while Campher scored 36 runs. Rest of the batters made telephonic digits as eight runs from the bat of Stephen Doheny was the next highest individual Irish score. Three of the visiting batters departed for ducks as Ireland could sustain 28.1 overs only.



This match is very special for Bangladesh as the Tigers pacers notched all ten wickets in an ODI for the first time. Bangladesh generally produces spinning track especially against an opponent other than from the subcontinent. Clinching all wickets by pacers despite having quality spinners in the squad like Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Miraz and Nasum Ahmed, indicates that Bangladesh are no longer dependent on 'spin bowlers'.



Young speedster Hasan Mahmud hauled maiden five wickets of his career. He spent 32 runs to bag five scalps. Mahmud preyed eight wickets from his previous seven appearances with the best figure of three for 28. Taskin Ahmed hunted three for 26, while Ebadot Hossain picked the rest giving 29 runs.



Chasing ordinary 102-run target, Bangladesh openers took 82 deliveries only to reach the target without any damage as skipper Tamim Iqbal and his opening mate Liton Das were unbeaten on 41 and 50 runs respectively. Tamim hit five boundaries and couple of over boundaries while Liton played 10 rope-kissing shots.



Mahmud was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding spell while Mushfiqur Rahim was named the Player of the Series for 144 runs in the event including a 60-ball ton, which is the fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi batter.



The Tigers earlier smashed the Irish boys by 183 runs in the series starter posting 338 runs on the board. Tamim and Co piled-up 349 runs in the second match that was washed away.



The two sides however, will engage in a three-match T20i series slated for March 27, 29 and 31 respectively. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram will host all the T20i matches.

