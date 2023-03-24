UAE leaders felicitate President, PM on Independence Day

Video
Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Diplomatic Correspondent

Leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have congratulated the President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on the occasion of Independence Day to be celebrated on March 26.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has sent a congratulatory message to President Abdul Hamid, according to the UAE Embassy in Dhaka.  

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has also sent congratulatory messages to President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
 
 They wished continued peace, progress, prosperity and well-being for the friendly country and people of Bangladesh.

In their messages, they conveyed sincere felicitations on the national occasion and extended best wishes for their counterpart's sound health.

The UAE is also celebrating Bangladesh Independence Day 2023 by hanging the flag of Bangladesh on its iconic and landmark buildings, according to the UAE embassy in Dhaka.  

Meanwhile, the Bhutan's Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji has extended warm greetings and felicitations to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Independence Day.

"This Independence Day would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the people of Bangladesh (to be observed on March 26)," he wished in his message, a Foreign Ministry release said on Thursday.

"I am happy to note that our countries maintain an excellent bilateral relationship bolstered by increasing cooperation and interaction," Tandi Dorji said.

"I am confident that this bond of friendship will continue to grow even stronger in the coming years," he wrote, the release said.


