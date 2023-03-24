

BD's sterling dev owes to sustained democracy: PM



"After being elected in 2008 election, there has been unhindered democratic process prevailing in the country. The development that is being witnessed right now has been possible for this," she said.



The prime minister said this in a programme organised to distribute Swadhinata Padak (Independence Award) to nine individuals and one institution in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the country.



The programme to give away the highest civilian award was held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.



Sheikh Hasina mentioned that after 1975 the democracy of the country was halted several times.



"The democratic process could not continue smoothly and there was no sustainable democratic process. As a result Bangladesh could not advance at its desired level," she said.



She also raised question regarding the way of thinking of the rulers of that time (after 1975).



The PM said that the sacrifices of martyrs who laid down their lives for the country's independence can't go in vain.



"� their blood and sacrifice can't go in vain , we will not allow that, that is our promise and pledge," she said.



ICDDRB Senior Director Dr Firdausi Qadri expressed her feelings from among the award winners.



The premier urged all to work unitedly for establishing a developed and smart Bangladesh through implementing the long-term perspective plan that seeks to develop manpower skilled in science and technology.



"Bangladesh has witnessed desired development as the Awami League government has been working with a proper plan," she said.



Describing great sacrifices required to achieve something great, she mentioned that the government is achieving successes one after another due to its sincere and well planned work for the cause of the country and its people.



Referring to various conspiracies against the country like false accusation of corruption in Padma Bridge construction, the PM said, Bangladesh would move ahead overcoming all such hurdles. She mentioned her government's success in building Padma Bridge with the country's own fund which proved that "Bangladesh too can" and "none can suppress Bangladesh"



Hasina gave chronological history of country's emergence as an independent state starting from the 1952 Language Movement to the War of liberation in 1971 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Referring to the regimes of anti-liberation forces after 15th August tragedy in 1975, the PM said, democracy of the country was disrupted, while the illegal power grabbers distorted history of the victorious nation and the spirit of the War of Liberation. Coming to power after long 21 years the Awami League began working to develop the country with the ideals and spirit of the independence war.



The prime minister noted that her government has been able to establish Bangladesh as a developing country in the golden jubilee year of independence in 2021.



Steps have also been taken to develop the children as skilled and efficient work force through science-and-technology-based education, she said, adding that the government is distributing free books, providing the students stipends and sub-stipends for their education. The PM said that poverty rate in the country has already come down to 20 percent from over 40 percent.



"The nation would get a good news on further reduction of poverty soon as the collection of information and data is progressing." Pointing out the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine war, Hasina said, her government is doing everything possible to mitigate the sufferings of the people even though the entire world is going through hardship.



Referring to her government's Delta Plan-2100, the PM said it has been formulated to establish smart Bangladesh overcoming the adverse impact of the climate change so that the new generations can live with dignity. �UNB



