150-bed burn unit construction kicks off in Ctg in April

CHATTOGRAM Mar 23: Construction of an international standard 150-bed specialised burn unit within the Chattograqm Medical College Hospital (CMCH) compound is expected to kick off in the first week of April.





An agreement between the Chinese Government and the Ministry of Health of Bangladesh is likely to be signed in this regard on March 31.





Later, the Chinese government will begin the construction, Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan, Director of CMCH told the Daily Observer on Thursday.





The Chattogram district administration has evicted illegal occupants from the CMCH land for setting up the burn unit.





On March 11, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the Chinese government and the CMCH for construction of the burn unit.





"The Chinese government is interested to construct the six-storied burn unit with 96,000 square feet floor space, 16,000 square feet in each floor," said Shamim Ahsan.





The specialised burn unit, with 10 Intensive Care Units and 25 High Dependency Units, would be a refererral treatment facility of burns and plastic surgery for four crore people of Chattogram Division.





now, there is a 26-bed burn unit within the CMCH compound.