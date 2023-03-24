Future electricity policies should be based on renewable energy policy: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has urged the government on Thursday to move away from the initiative to include coal-based power plants as clean energy by using carbon capture technology in the draft policy on renewable energy.





"The future energy and electricity policies should be based on renewable energy policy frameworks," CPD Research Director Khandaker Golam Moazzem said while presenting recommendations in a media briefing titled "New Renewable Energy Policy-2022 (Draft): Will it be able to meet the goal of clean energy" at its office.







He said it is a fact that the renewable energy is getting the attention of political and government policymakers, but government should review the efficiency of energy security and the amount of increased financial burden on the government as finally the people are paying the price, Golam Moazzem said.





"When the government introduced the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010, it was a necessity, now the speedy energy supply act is no longer needed," Khandkar Golam Moazzem said.





To reduce the burden of additional expenditure on government, this law should be scrapped, he added.





The circumstance of the power sector in 2022 is different from the crisis that we faced in 2009. This is not just forcing the government to opt for inefficient ways to produce noted that there are deficiencies in the implementation phase, the CPD researcher said.





Calling for further review of the efficiency of energy security and the amount of increased financial burden on the government, the CPD researcher said, "A coordinated energy and power system depends on the transparency and efficiency of contracts in the power sector."





The tenure of the special provision, enacted in 2010, was extended on several occasions in the past. Later, in September 2021, the Cabinet cleared a proposal for the extension of the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010 for another five years till 2026.





Quoting the former Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, CPD official said at the time it has been said that the draft of the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was approved in order to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and energy for the sake of making Bangladesh into a higher middle-income country by 2030 and a developed country by 2041.