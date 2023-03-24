Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Future electricity policies should be based on renewable energy policy: CPD

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Special Correspondent

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) has urged the government on Thursday to move away from the initiative to include coal-based power plants as clean energy by using carbon capture technology in the draft policy on renewable energy.

"The future energy and electricity policies should be based on renewable energy policy frameworks," CPD Research Director Khandaker Golam Moazzem said while presenting recommendations in a media briefing titled "New Renewable Energy Policy-2022 (Draft): Will it be able to meet the goal of clean energy" at its office.

He said it is a fact that the renewable energy is getting the attention of political and government policymakers, but government should review the efficiency of energy security and the amount of increased financial burden on the government as finally the people are paying the price, Golam Moazzem said.

"When the government introduced the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010, it was a necessity, now the speedy energy supply act is no longer needed," Khandkar Golam Moazzem said.

To reduce the burden of additional expenditure on government, this law should be scrapped, he added.

The circumstance of the power sector in 2022 is different from the crisis that we faced in 2009. This is not just forcing the government to opt for inefficient ways to produce noted that there are deficiencies in the implementation phase, the CPD researcher said.

Calling for further review of the efficiency of energy security and the amount of increased financial burden on the government, the CPD researcher said, "A coordinated energy and power system depends on the transparency and efficiency of contracts in the power sector."

The tenure of the special provision, enacted in 2010, was extended on several occasions in the past. Later, in September 2021, the Cabinet cleared a proposal for the extension of the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010 for another five years till 2026.

Quoting the former Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, CPD official said at the time it has been said that the draft of the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was approved in order to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and energy for the sake of making Bangladesh into a higher middle-income country by 2030 and a developed country by 2041.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
150-bed burn unit construction kicks off in Ctg in April
Future electricity policies should be based on renewable energy policy: CPD
Every award inspires me to work on something new
Actor Shakib sues film producer Rahmat Ullah
Command safety seminar-23 of BAF held
Abhor communalism, militancy: Quader to children
Fakhrul slams dictator Ershad’s regime
FBCCI to help ensure receipts of purchases from mill gate, wholesale outlet


Latest News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Chinese military says 'warned' US warship to leave S. China Sea
Pickup-motorcycle crash leaves two dead in Ctg
2 killed in Ctg as pickup van crashes into motorcycle
Xi's Moscow visit risks further emboldening Putin: analysts
Father filed case against son for ‘threatening to kill, occupy properties’ in Ctg
Crisis prevails inside BNP, not in country: Hasan
Quader urges children to abhor communalism and militancy
Man held with 23 gold bars at Ctg airport
Stock of essentials is sufficient during Ramadan: Businessmen
Most Read News
Co-branded Visa credit cards launched for BGMEA
Actor Shakib Khan files case over murder attempt
Rahul Gandhi jailed for 2 years in defamation case
PM decides not to hold iftar party at Ganabhaban
PM distributes Swadhinata Padak among 9 individuals, one institution
40 villages in Chandpur start holy fasting with Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh secure first-ever 10-wicket win in ODIs
RMG worker shot dead by robbers in Savar
Dhaka calls for enhanced int'l financing for sustainable water management
Death-row war criminal arrested after 8 yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft