Friday, 24 March, 2023, 5:39 AM
Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Says Firdausi Qadri

icddr,b's senior scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri received country's highest state award the Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak) 2023 on Thursday for her outstanding contributions to research and training.

"Today is a very happy day for me for two special reasons, one - the government of Bangladesh has honoured me with the country's highest state award, and two - I am receiving the award from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who herself was awarded as the Vaccine Hero in 2019 by The Vaccine Alliance GAVI," she said.

Dr Qadri also thanked various government organisations and agencies as well as her family members saying, "It would not have been possible to work for the people of Bangladesh without all of your assistance."

She said, "Every award inspires me to work on something new but the honour that I received today is definitely an encouragement to contribute more to the country and the people."    �UNB


