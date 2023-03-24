Video
Actor Shakib sues film producer Rahmat Ullah

Published : Friday, 24 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Film actor Shakib Khan filed a case against film producer Rahmat Ullah with Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Thursday alleging  that Rahmat demanded extortion money and gave life threat.

After taking cognizance of the complainant's complaint, Metropolitan Magistrate Arfatul Rakib summoned the Producer Rahmat Ullah.

The court also ordered him   to appear in person before it on April 26. According to the petition, film producer Rahmat Ullah on March 15 sent a complaint letter to the President of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association accusing the complainant-Shakib Khan of giving misleading assurance along with unprofessional and unethical behaviour and neglect towards the film that he had promised to shoot.

Shakib was also accused of raping a co-producer in a hotel room and also gravely physically injuring the said victim.

The letter further noted that Shakib Khan was detained in Australia for the aforementioned rape case when he returned there in 2018. But as the victim did not come forward, no further action was taken by the Australian law enforcement agencies.

Rahmat Ullah claims to be the producer of the Shakib Khan-starring 2017 movie "Operation Agneepath," but the complainat-Shakib Khan  says the main producer was Jane Alam, which is mentioned in the film contract as well.


